Consumers Struggle To Pay Their Electric Bills and Plan To Conserve in 2024

International Window Film Association

14 Feb, 2024, 10:17 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A majority of Americans are using credit cards to cover the costs of their electric bill and about 20 percent haven't paid their bill on time, according to a survey uncovered by the International Window Film Association (IWFA).

In a January 2024 survey of Americans by HOP Energy company, about 70 percent of respondents think their electric costs are too high and are looking for ways to reduce their utility bills, with most consumers focused on reducing electricity use this year.
Payment for electricity account for 44 percent of consumers' energy use, according to the Energy Information Administration.

In winter months about 30 percent of a home's heated air may be lost through windows. In summer, or cooling seasons, about 76 percent of the sun's energy that falls on a standard double-pane window enters to become heat, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

"Professionally installed state-of-the-art window films may help consumers reduce their electric bills and improve window performance by rejecting a significant amount of temperature increases from sunlight during the cooling season; and some may increase thermal insulation of the glass in colder months to help retain heat indoors," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA. "Instead of the inconvenience and high cost of replacing windows, window films may improve the energy performance of windows already in place for less cost than a new replacement window, and they can be installed in only a few hours," Smith added.

With window film applied, a home's interior temperature may be made more comfortable and balanced throughout the home without the need to shut out natural daylight. Window film creates a "solar barrier" in warmer months and may reject up to 80 percent of the sun's heat, and in winter months, some window films may prevent a portion of the home's interior heat from being lost through windows.

About The International Window Film Association
The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. When you look for window film, look for the IWFA logo. Like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn and see more information on YouTube.

A Film For All Seasons

News Releases in Similar Topics

