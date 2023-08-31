A Fish Oil Harvested Right on a Ship's Deck

Arctic Blue Prioritizes Purity and Freshness in Every Fish Oil Supplement It Creates

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish oil is a common supplement. However, the way it is produced and the areas of the sea where fish are sourced from can have a major impact on the quality of the final product. This is why those two elements have been a major priority for Dutch entrepreneur Ludo van de Wiel, as he's spent the last several years forging a unique fish oil empire in the far northern reaches of the European coastline.

"As I searched for sources with the cleanest fish oil, I found that Norway — and the Barents Sea, in particular — had some of the purest waters and cleanest fish on the planet," Van de Wiel says. Along with purity, the business owner realized that oil sourced from the trimmed fillets of fresh Arctic wild cod didn't come with the signature "fishy" burps that are so common with similar products.

"I discovered that this was because of the low levels of oxidation that occur in the oil itself during manufacturing," Van de Wiel explains. "Normally, the oil goes through unwanted oxidation, but with our products, many of the cod are processed right on the decks of the boats where they're caught. The fact that this happens so quickly and in cold-sea conditions keeps the oxidation value low, and thus, the oil itself uniquely fresh."

This commitment to a one-of-a-kind combination of purity and freshness is also made possible due to the fact that Van de Wiel has prioritized a unique set of principles that lie at the heart of his brand. These six standards include commitments to use pure, clean oil that is always sourced from 100% wild fish and guaranteed 100% sustainable fisheries.

"We only work with fisheries with MSC certifications," the founder states, "While there are multiple eco-friendly labels in the fish oil business, it is proven fact that none of them applies as rigorous industry standards as the MSC label." The MSC certification is only distributed to fisheries that:

Fish healthy stocks.

Are well-managed and have an eye toward the long-term preservation of fish populations.

Minimize overall manmade impact on the rest of the ocean ecosystem.

Along with this highest of bars, Arctic Blue fish oils are sustainably processed using byproducts. These are the "trimmings" already mentioned above. The brand's fish oil is sourced from fillet trim, which means it repurposes waste without harvesting more fish from the oceans.

"We love to make waves," van de Wiel says with a grin, "We can't help it. It's in our activist character. We want to improve the world by showing consumers that it really is possible to go for the sustainable option. The fact that it comes with purer, fresher oil than average industry standards — and that it doesn't come with those infamous fishy burps — makes it that much better."

About Arctic Blue

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com .

