MUMBAI, India, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) , India's largest hospitality company, today announced the debut of Taj Hessischer Hof Frankfurt, marking the brand's entry into Continental Europe.

A Frankfurt Legend Redefined; Taj Hessischer Hof Opens Its Doors

Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL, said, "Established in 1903, Taj is a legendary symbol of timeless hospitality. Recognised as World's Strongest Hotel Brand 2025, it is a unique collection of 150+ hotels across 15 countries offering an unrivalled fusion of Indian hospitality and world-class service. The opening of Taj Hessischer Hof Frankfurt marks Taj's debut into Continental Europe, in line with our international strategy to grow our presence in key gateway cities of the world. We are delighted to reopen this iconic landmark following its extensive renovations and bringing the warmth of Tajness to Frankfurt."

Set within one of Frankfurt's most storied addresses, the 126-key Taj Hessischer Hof Frankfurt brings renewed life to a landmark with timeless comfort and understated elegance. Indulge at Bombay Brasserie, famed for its authentic, eclectic Bombay and Indian cuisine; Jimmy's Bar, the iconic bar known for its live piano performances and signature cocktails; and the Lobby Bar, a refined daytime café offering a selection of fine teas, coffees and pastries.

Mr. Simon Lutz, Partner at Peakside Capital, owner of the hotel, said, "We are delighted on the opening of Taj Hessischer Hof. This will be a landmark, bringing together the hotel's rich legacy with Taj's world-renowned luxury hospitality to Frankfurt."

Mr. Boris Schran, also Partner at Peakside, added, "We are very pleased that the legendary Hotel Hessischer Hof, with its long tradition as a five-star hotel close to the Frankfurt Exhibition Centre, is now reopening its doors as a Taj Hotel."

The hotel offers Taj's signature J Wellness Circle, a sanctuary rooted in the wisdom of Ayurveda, offering a holistic approach to wellbeing that balances mind, body, and soul, complemented by a fully equipped fitness centre. For exclusive board meetings and private receptions, the hotel features three expansive spaces with natural daylight, generous ceiling heights and a sense of timeless sophistication. The hotel also houses The Chambers, Taj's exclusive members-only business club, creating a private enclave for connections and engagements.

Mr. Albert Mayr, General Manager, Taj Hessischer Hof Frankfurt, said, "Taj Hessischer Hof draws from its aristocratic provenance which has been thoughtfully reimagined for today's traveller. We are proud to reintroduce this living legacy blending European heritage with the essence of Indian hospitality and look forward to welcoming our guests."

Frankfurt in Germany stands as one of Europe's most dynamic financial centres with a rich history and cultural landmarks such as Römerberg, St. Bartholomew's Cathedral, the Palmengarten and the museums along the River Main.

About The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Incorporated by the founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) opened its first hotel – The Taj Mahal Palace, in Bombay in 1903. IHCL has a portfolio of 630 hotels including 255 in the pipeline globally across 4 continents, 15 countries and over 300 locations.

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SOURCE The Indian Hotels Company Limited