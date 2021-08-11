A Fresh Way to Pumpkin at Dunkin': NEW Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and More Fall into Dunkin' Restaurants Earlier Than Ever Before

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It may still be warm outside, but Dunkin' is turning up the pumpkin heat earlier than ever before with an incredible fall menu. Pumpkin picking season is giving Dunkin' fans the chance to pick from the brand's latest lineup, with an iconic pumpkin pair, new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, as well as classic Pumpkin Flavored Coffees, Donut, Muffin and MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats. The fall menu will be available at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide by August 18.

Passionate pumpkin fans can find their perfect pumpkin flavored coffees at Dunkin' for an incredible price. Through September 14, all restaurant guests can enjoy a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or a medium Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for a special price of $3*, while supplies last.

A perfect side kick to pumpkin, Dunkin' has apple lovers covered too, with the new Apple Cranberry Dunkin' Refreshers, new Apple Cranberry Dunkin' Coconut Refreshers, and an Apple Cider Donut, also available beginning August 18.

Lastly, Dunkin' is introducing a new 100% Guatemalan Coffee. The newest hot coffee in the brand's Limited Batch Series, 100% Guatemalan is smooth and rich with chocolate notes. This single-origin coffee has less acidity and sharpness than other roasts, making it approachable and easy to drink. Beginning September 15 through October 12, 10 cents of every cup of 100% Guatemalan Coffee sold at Dunkin' restaurants will benefit One Tree Planted, to support reforestation efforts in Guatemala. In addition, starting August 18 through September 14, DD Perks® members can earn 2X points on 100% Guatemalan Coffee when they order ahead on the Dunkin' app.

Dunkin's autumn array includes:

NEW Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew : For the ultimate pumpkin experience, Dunkin's new premium pumpkin pick, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, offers Dunkin's Cold Brew – coffee steeped in cold water for 12 hours for an incredibly rich, ultra-smooth, full-bodied beverage – made with pumpkin flavor swirl, topped with the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam, and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar topping. Dunkin's new Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam is light orange in color and has sweet notes of pumpkin and hints of warm spices such as cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg. The drink is served with a special sip lid so fall fanatics can enjoy the layers of velvety Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam and delicious bold Cold Brew to the fullest.





: For the ultimate pumpkin experience, Dunkin's new premium pumpkin pick, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, offers Dunkin's Cold Brew – coffee steeped in cold water for 12 hours for an incredibly rich, ultra-smooth, full-bodied beverage – made with pumpkin flavor swirl, topped with the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam, and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar topping. Dunkin's new Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam is light orange in color and has sweet notes of pumpkin and hints of warm spices such as cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg. The drink is served with a special sip lid so fall fanatics can enjoy the layers of velvety Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam and delicious bold Cold Brew to the fullest. Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte : Dunkin' takes latte lovers to tantalizing new levels with a smooth blend of pumpkin flavor swirl and vanilla flavor in a creamy iced latte, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar. The vanilla brings out the sweetness and rounds out the spice notes in the pumpkin, giving more of a custard type flavor that only enhances the pumpkin enjoyment.





: Dunkin' takes latte lovers to tantalizing new levels with a smooth blend of pumpkin flavor swirl and vanilla flavor in a creamy iced latte, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar. The vanilla brings out the sweetness and rounds out the spice notes in the pumpkin, giving more of a custard type flavor that only enhances the pumpkin enjoyment. NEW Apple Cranberry Dunkin' Refresher and NEW Apple Cranberry Dunkin' Coconut Refresher : For delicious non-coffee choices to stay refreshed all fall long, Dunkin' has two new options for autumn as vibrant as the fall foliage itself. The new Apple Cranberry Dunkin' Refresher features Honeycrisp apple and cranberry fruit flavors and is made with Green Tea and B Vitamins for a boost of energy to keep you running throughout all of your favorite fall activities. The new Apple Cranberry Dunkin' Coconut Refresher brings apple and cranberry flavors with notes of fall spices, combined with coconutmilk for a bright beverage that's subtly sweet.





: For delicious non-coffee choices to stay refreshed all fall long, Dunkin' has two new options for autumn as vibrant as the fall foliage itself. The new Apple Cranberry Dunkin' Refresher features Honeycrisp apple and cranberry fruit flavors and is made with Green Tea and B Vitamins for a boost of energy to keep you running throughout all of your favorite fall activities. The new Apple Cranberry Dunkin' Coconut Refresher brings apple and cranberry flavors with notes of fall spices, combined with coconutmilk for a bright beverage that's subtly sweet. 100% Guatemalan Coffee : The newest hot coffee in the brand's Limited Batch Series, 100% Guatemalan is smooth and rich with chocolate notes. Sourced exclusively from Guatemala , one of the world's most highly regarded coffee-growing regions, this single-origin coffee has less acidity and sharpness than other roasts, making it approachable and easy to drink.





: The newest hot coffee in the brand's Limited Batch Series, 100% Guatemalan is smooth and rich with chocolate notes. Sourced exclusively from , one of the world's most highly regarded coffee-growing regions, this single-origin coffee has less acidity and sharpness than other roasts, making it approachable and easy to drink. Pumpkin Flavored Coffees : The perfect pumpkin pour for keeping you fueled for fall, Dunkin's beloved Dunkin's pumpkin flavor swirl is available in its hot or iced coffee, Chai Latte, Cold Brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate. Guests can customize this classic coffee with milk, cream, as well as several nondairy options, including creamy coconutmilk, oatmilk, and almondmilk.





: The perfect pumpkin pour for keeping you fueled for fall, Dunkin's beloved Dunkin's pumpkin flavor swirl is available in its hot or iced coffee, Chai Latte, Cold Brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate. Guests can customize this classic coffee with milk, cream, as well as several nondairy options, including creamy coconutmilk, oatmilk, and almondmilk. Pumpkin Donut, MUNCHKINS ® Donut Hole Treats, and Muffin : Fall isn't complete without the classic treat of Dunkin's Pumpkin Donut, a glazed pumpkin cake donut that can also be enjoyed as MUNCHKINS ® donut hole treats, along with Dunkin's Pumpkin Muffin, topped with white icing and sweet streusel crumbs.





: Fall isn't complete without the classic treat of Dunkin's Pumpkin Donut, a glazed pumpkin cake donut that can also be enjoyed as MUNCHKINS donut hole treats, along with Dunkin's Pumpkin Muffin, topped with white icing and sweet streusel crumbs. Apple Cider Donut: Dunkin's Apple Cider Donut features an apple cider cake ring tossed in cinnamon sugar.

All of these Dunkin' menu items will be available for a limited time at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide by August 18.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

*Offer includes all Medium Cold Brew offerings including Sweet Cold Foam. Offer excludes other Signature Lattes.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Cronin

[email protected]

SOURCE Dunkin'

Related Links

http://www.DunkinDonuts.com

