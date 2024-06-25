A Futurist view into the future of love, sex, and relationships

LELO releases a report on sex trends for the next decades

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to the future of sexual wellness, understanding it is more about understanding the future itself than it is understanding sexual wellness alone. As any futurist will tell you, there is no way to predict the future. Experts can only think of various scenarios and asking the right questions is key.

LELO Futurist Report

Seeing as how we are in the midst of an unprecedented historical transformation, and the future seems anything but certain, LELO is looking into the preparation for what comes next and does so by talking to experts in the field - Tom Cheeswright, applied futurologist, and Kate Moyle, LELO sex expert and certified therapist - to create the Report on future sex and relationships , one of first such reports in the industry.

Our experts propose that the future will be a world of endless possibilities that will generate a set of alternatives to relationships and achieving pleasure. Here are some main findings:

We'll have more partners , but not at the same age as the generations before us.

, but not at the same age as the generations before us. We'll have less sex with our current partners .

. We'll have more virtual sex.

We'll continue to make friends with inanimate objects.

Beyond vibration, future toys could move in more organic ways

Connected sex toys will respond to your virtual fantasies

Curious why? Read the full report .

In the end, as sex expands to include tech, the advances in the fields of robotics and AI, and the impact these are having on our lives, it is easy to feel overwhelmed. Even frightened if we think about the not-so-distant future. It is essential to believe in humanity using these to improve lives. If we put fear aside, you will realize that these immersive technologies provide additional ways to reach, connect and even help people.

