A Futurist view into the future of love, sex, and relationships

News provided by

LELO

Jun 25, 2024, 10:00 ET

LELO releases a report on sex trends for the next decades

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to the future of sexual wellness, understanding it is more about understanding the future itself than it is understanding sexual wellness alone. As any futurist will tell you, there is no way to predict the future. Experts can only think of various scenarios and asking the right questions is key.

Continue Reading
LELO Futurist Report
LELO Futurist Report

Seeing as how we are in the midst of an unprecedented historical transformation, and the future seems anything but certain, LELO is looking into the preparation for what comes next and does so by talking to experts in the field - Tom Cheeswright, applied futurologist, and Kate Moyle, LELO sex expert and certified therapist - to create the Report on future sex and relationships, one of first such reports in the industry.

Our experts propose that the future will be a world of endless possibilities that will generate a set of alternatives to relationships and achieving pleasure. Here are some main findings:

  • We'll have more partners, but not at the same age as the generations before us.
  • We'll have less sex with our current partners.
  • We'll have more virtual sex.
  • We'll continue to make friends with inanimate objects.
  • Beyond vibration, future toys could move in more organic ways
  • Connected sex toys will respond to your virtual fantasies

Curious why? Read the full report.

In the end, as sex expands to include tech, the advances in the fields of robotics and AI, and the impact these are having on our lives, it is easy to feel overwhelmed. Even frightened if we think about the not-so-distant future. It is essential to believe in humanity using these to improve lives. If we put fear aside, you will realize that these immersive technologies provide additional ways to reach, connect and even help people.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441791/LELO.jpg

SOURCE LELO

Also from this source

LELO partners up with Sexy Living

LELO partners up with Sexy Living

With a flourishing business worldwide, the renowned Sweden-based pleasure brand, LELO continues to make its way onto the Canadian market through a...
MIA™ 3: The Discreet Lipstick Vibrator that Every Woman Needs

MIA™ 3: The Discreet Lipstick Vibrator that Every Woman Needs

People often ask what our "best" sex toy is and why. Because we strive to make sure the LELO portfolio holds something for everyone, it's a bit...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics