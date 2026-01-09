A Georgia Original Reaches the Summit: Akins Ford Is the #1 Ford Retail Dealer in the U.S.

A family-owned Georgia dealership earns the top national ranking by combining record-setting Ford sales, massive inventory and a customer-first approach that resonates nationwide.

WINDER, Ga., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akins Ford proudly announces a historic milestone for both the dealership and the state of Georgia. As a family-owned business rooted in Barrow County, Akins Ford is now recognized as the number one Ford dealership in America, becoming the first dealership in Georgia to earn the top national retail ranking.

Setting the Standard as the Number One Ford Dealership in America

Akins Ford is the number one Ford retail dealership in America for 2025.

First, this achievement reflects national leadership in Ford retail sales. Moreover, it underscores how a locally owned Ford dealership near Atlanta competes — and leads — on the biggest stage. Founded in 1966, Akins Ford continues to grow while staying focused on customer trust, operational discipline, and community values.

In addition, Akins Ford earns this recognition alongside another distinction: the dealership is an eight-time J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence: Diamond Status award recipient. Therefore, the ranking aligns with a long-standing commitment to customer satisfaction and consistent performance.

"This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our team," said Brad Akins, owner of Akins Ford. "Being named the number one Ford retail dealer in the country is a testament to doing things the right way every day."

A Top Ford Dealership Driven by Selection and Capability

Furthermore, Akins Ford maintains one of the largest new-vehicle inventories in the Southeast, with more than 2,000 new Ford models available. As a result, customers benefit from exceptional choice across work, performance and electrified segments.

Notably, inventory highlights include:

Additionally, Akins Ford operates Wild Willies Custom Accessories, an in-house customization division. Consequently, customers can add lift kits, wheels, tires, bed covers, and other upgrades directly into their purchase and financing process.

Community Commitment with National Impact

Beyond sales leadership, Akins Ford remains deeply involved in the community. For example, the dealership supports local organizations and serves as the naming rights partner of Akins Ford Arena, a regional destination for sports, concerts, and community events.

Ultimately, with more than 500 team members and decades of experience, Akins Ford continues to prove that a Georgia dealership can lead the nation as the number one Ford dealership in America.

About Akins Ford

Akins Ford is a family-owned Ford dealership in Winder, Georgia, founded in 1966. The dealership employs more than 500 people and serves customers throughout Georgia and the Southeast. Akins Ford is an eight-time J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence: Diamond Status award winner, recognized for its industry-leading truck inventory, customer service, community involvement, and in-house vehicle customization through Wild Willies Custom Accessories.

Find out why Akins Ford is the leading Ford dealership in the greater Atlanta area and nationwide by visiting 220 West May Street, Winder, GA 30680, or by calling 770-867-9136. Find the dealership on the web at www.akinsford.com.

PR Contact: Tanner Maloof

Phone number:

770-868-5162

Email:

[email protected]

SOURCE Akins Ford