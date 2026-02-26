Time Runs Out to Claim the Exclusive Athens Rock Lobsters Edition Ford Bronco at Akins Ford

WINDER, Ga., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The clock is ticking for automotive enthusiasts and hockey fans across Georgia to participate in one of the most unique vehicle giveaways of the year. Akins Ford, located in Winder, reminds the community that the window to win a Ford Bronco from Akins Ford is rapidly closing. This exclusive promotion, held in partnership with Wild Willies and the Athens Rock Lobsters hockey team, features a one-of-a-kind 2025 Ford Bronco decked out in custom team branding.

As the March 22 deadline approaches, eligible residents are encouraged to complete their registrations immediately. Because this specific vehicle features a custom design inspired by the local hockey team, it represents a rare collector's item that won't be found on any other showroom floor. Consequently, the excitement surrounding the Ford Bronco giveaway continues to grow as the final days of the sweepstakes arrive.

While the contest is open to legal residents of eligible Georgia ZIP codes, entrants must ensure they follow the specific steps to maximize their chances. Each person can earn Extra entries through the following methods:

Submit an initial registration on the official contest webpage for one entry.

Visit the front door entrance at Akins Ford to scan the QR code for three bonus entries.

Locate the custom Bronco inside the Akins Ford Arena during events to scan the QR code for three additional bonus entries.

As a premier Ford dealership near Atlanta, Akins Ford remains committed to providing engaging community experiences. However, time is of the essence, as all entries must be received by 11:59:59 PM ET on March 22, 2026. Therefore, interested parties should visit the dealership or the official website today to secure their spot in the drawing.

Don't Miss Your Chance to Win a Ford Bronco from Akins Ford

No purchase is necessary to enter or win, and a purchase does not increase the odds of winning. Participants must be at least 18 years old and possess a valid driver's license. For official rules, a list of eligible ZIP codes, and prize details, please visit the official contest rules page.

About Akins Ford

Located in Winder, Georgia, Akins Ford is a leading Ford dealership serving the greater Atlanta area and beyond. Known for its massive inventory and competitive pricing, Akins Ford specializes in Ford Super Duty trucks, performance vehicles, and custom builds.

Find out why Akins Ford is the leading Ford dealership in the greater Atlanta area and nationwide by visiting 220 West May Street, Winder, GA 30680, or by calling 770-867-9136. Find the dealership on the web at www.akinsford.com.

