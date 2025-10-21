A Global Celebrity Known for Keeping It Clean Just Endorsed Mixxers To Accelerate Brand Awareness

TELLURIDE, Colo., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixxers®, the fast-growing brand redefining on-the-go cocktails and mocktails, just landed its first celebrity endorsement — but can you guess who?

The company, known for its clean, organic, and flavor-perfect powder drink mixes, is challenging fans to guess which globally recognized celebrity has joined Team Mixxers. The only clue you get? This star is famously known for keeping things very clean — and now they're mixing clean, too.

Mixxers, the fast-growing portable cocktail and mocktail brand, just landed its first global celebrity endorsement. Post this Mixxers organic cocktail and mocktail mixes are perfect for the beach, pool, hiking, or any kind of travel.

"Let's just say when this person's team reached out, we knew it was a perfect match and will be critical in accelerating our growth even further," said Kara Potter. "Their commitment to living clean and living well couldn't fit our brand more perfectly. We're inviting everyone to come play along — head to Mixxers.com to see for yourself who's mixing clean."

Mixxers' momentum has surged in 2025 as more people trade syrupy mixers for its clean, portable powder blends made with organic ingredients and organic fruits. The company's single-serve packets deliver full, balanced flavor — without the sugar overload or artificial additives.

From backyards to beaches, from mountain trails to hotel minibars, Mixxers has become the go-to choice for those who want to make bar-quality cocktails or mocktails anywhere. Its best-selling flavors — including Margarita , Spicy Margarita , Paloma , and Mai Tai — mix instantly with water, spirits, or soda for a refreshingly natural drink in seconds.

"This is a monumental moment for Mixxers. Not only are we experiencing a phenomenal monthly growth rate and launched in new channels over the last 9 months, but to have a global celebrity recognize and endorse our vision is truly validating. It amplifies our message and introduces Mixxers to a worldwide audience, accelerating our journey to become a household name."

To join the fun and see who's mixing clean, visit Mixxers.com .

Because when it comes to great taste — and clean living — Mixxers is the mix everyone's talking about.

Media Contact: Kara Potter, [email protected]

SOURCE Mixxers