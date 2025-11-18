Mixxers Earns WBENC Certification and Launches Holiday Support Campaign for Feeding America

Premium Cocktail and Mocktail Mixer Brand Reinforces Purpose-Driven Mission Ahead of One-Year Anniversary

CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixxers, the innovative powdered cocktail mixer company redefining a long-stagnant category, has officially been certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation's largest certifier of women-owned businesses. The certification marks a major milestone for the rapidly growing business and the values-first business the team has set out to build.

Bring your family together and donate 10 meals to a family in need this holiday season by purchasing a Mixxers box today.

"This certification is more than a milestone—it's a reflection of the business we set out to build from day one," said Kara Potter – Founder. "Mixxers was created to challenge what cocktail mixers could be: organic, clean, convenient, sustainable, and fresh tasting. WBENC certification validates that mission and opens doors to partners who share our commitment to doing business differently."

Mixxers' WBENC certification enables the brand to participate in supplier diversity programs, supporting its expansion into retail, hospitality, and travel sectors. The rigorous WBENC vetting process confirms that certified businesses are female-owned, controlled, operated, and managed.

Alongside achieving WBENC certification, Mixxers has launched a holiday giving initiative to support Feeding America and help fight hunger across the country. For every Mixxers box sold through their website or Amazon until December 31t, the company will donate 10 meals to families facing food insecurity. The campaign reflects Mixxers' belief that businesses can be a powerful force for positive impact and will run from November 15 through December 31 2025. Follow their Instagram for updates on how many meals will be donated.

"I believe that business should be a force for good," Potter added. "With every box sold, our customers can enjoy a great drink and know they're contributing to something meaningful. It's purposeful consumption—and something we are proud to contribute to."

Launched in December 2024, Mixxers is the only premium powdered cocktail mixer brand made with organic ingredients and no artificial additives . The brand's pre-measured sachet system delivers a perfect cocktail anywhere—at home, on the go, or while entertaining. With flavors like Spicy Margarita, Cosmopolitan, Paloma, and Old Fashioned, Mixxers offers elevated, mocktail-friendly options for today's health-conscious, convenience-driven consumers. The lightweight organic powdered format reduces clutter, cuts plastic by up to 95%, and maintains freshness without preservatives.

As Mixxers approaches its one-year anniversary this December, the company is preparing for expanded retail distribution, growing B2B partnerships, and continued purpose-driven initiatives rooted in the belief that brands can create joy and do good at the same time.

For more information or to shop the Mixxers collection, visit www.mixxers.com

