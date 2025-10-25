A Global Stage, Infinite Echoes: 2025 Chery International User Summit Co-Creates a Sustainable Future

WUHU, China, Oct. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As carbon neutrality becomes a global consensus and intelligent transformation reshapes industries, the automotive value chain is undergoing a profound shift—from hardware-driven competition to ecosystem co-creation. At this historic juncture, the 2025 Chery International User Summit built an open global platform, becoming a focal point for the entire industry.

With its core theme "Co-Create • Co-Define," the summit served not only as a showcase of Chery's global achievements but also as a declaration of future mobility. Positioned as a pioneer in smart and green mobility, Chery is reshaping industry boundaries through user co-creation and shared value—offering systematic, sustainable solutions that unite people, vehicles, and nature.

Shared Green Vision: Turning Commitment into Global Action

In response to global climate and resource challenges, Chery Group integrates ESG into its core strategy and decision-making, setting an example of responsible growth. Chery has evolved from product export to cultural and lifestyle co-creation, building a sustainable global community.

During the summit, the upgraded Chery Global ESG Advisory Alliance was officially launched under the witness of international dignitaries, marking a new phase of global ESG collaboration for Chery.

Led by Mr. Ban Ki-moon, the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chery Global ESG Honorary Advisor, the Alliance brings together leading figures from international sustainability organizations and industrial chain partners.

Their participation injects cutting-edge global insight and strong professional support into Chery's ESG strategy—demonstrating the company's determination to lead the industry in ESG standard-setting and to advance large-scale sustainable mobility worldwide."

During the summit, Mr. Ban Ki-moon remarked:

"In today's changing world, we need vital leadership from all sectors to help transcend the pressing challenges we are facing. Against this backdrop, I believe that Chery's commercially successful ESG practices could offer a viable new path for the larger automotive industry to forge win-win victories for both business and societal value."

Mr. Ban Ki-moon particularly emphasized:

"Chery's concrete actions – such as establishing 'Green Factories', developing advanced new energy technologies, building a responsible supply chain, and supporting education – show how broad goals translate into tangible steps, demonstrating timely corporate citizenship. I firmly believe that this shared commitment, and dynamic convergence exemplifies the guiding spirt: 'actions speak louder than words'."

At the summit, Chery Group and UNICEF jointly announced a renewed three-year strategic partnership, with an additional USD 6 million commitment to create inclusive, healthy, and safe learning environments for children worldwide.

Meanwhile, Chery will further strengthen its partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) through the global "Cherish the Nature" initiative, advancing Nature-based Solutions (NbS) as a cornerstone of its sustainable growth strategy- demonstrating how environmental protection can drive lasting economic and social value.

As the first Chinese automaker (with its first vehicle model) to receive the Sino-Europe Automotive Carbon Footprint Mutual Recognition Certificate, Chery's ESG system—built on three pillars: low-carbon transformation and nature-positive action, value chain co-creation, and integrity-driven growth—is turning sustainability from corporate vision into measurable, industry-wide practices.

Technology as the Foundation: Innovation with a Human Touch

A solid technological foundation has always been the core strength of Chery Group's sustainable growth. Amid industry transformation, Chery remains committed to its "Technology-Oriented" strategy—pioneering a path of innovation that is both eco-friendly and value-driven, empowering the global automotive sector toward a sustainable future.

During the summit, more than ten breakthrough technologies were unveiled, including the next-generation hybrid engine, humanoid robots, intelligent digital chassis, amphibious mobility systems, autonomous driving large models, and flying mobility platforms. The AiMOGA Robotics made its independent debut, astonishing audiences by autonomously performing tasks such as pouring juice and assisting as an award presenter—demonstrating its full potential as a reliable, human-centered intelligent companion.

These technological breakthroughs stem not only from years of engineering expertise but also from the synergistic power of Chery's global R&D network. This open and forward-looking global innovation system continues to fuel "Technology Chery," while serving as a driving force for the global automotive industry's green and intelligent transformation.

Co-Creation and Shared Value: When Users Become Product Designers

If technology is the backbone of Chery's progress, then user co-creation is its soul.

At the summit, more than 3,000 representatives from Chery's 17.72 million global users took part as true "product managers," deeply engaging in defining the brand's meaning and future direction. Throughout the venue, users from diverse countries exchanged stories about their journeys with Chery. They tested vehicles on professional tracks, shared feedback in design workshops, witnessed automation at Chery's Smart Factory in Changshu, and even co-created at the world's first LEPAS Global Boutique Store—all while echoing the OMODA&JAECOO spirit: "My car, my definition!"

"We are not here to listen to stories—we are here to write them," said a dealer from Brazil at the User Festival. From design customization to user rights, from smart cabin UX to service processes—user feedback is now systematically gathered, refined, and applied to Chery's product development and brand evolution. No matter who they are or where they come from, every user shares the same goal—to build better vehicles. Co-creation has thus become the new starting point of Chery's innovation journey.

From Explorer to Leader: The Time for Evolution Is Now

The 2025 Chery International User Summit was not only a celebration of technology and ecosystem innovation but also a profound practice of co-creation, co-definition, and co-prosperity with users.

As Mr. Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. (9973.HK), noted, under the guidance of the "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere" globalization strategy, Chery Group hope to develop low-carbon and zero-carbon technologies by collaborating with more global partners. It seeks to fulfill its responsibility as a global corporate citizen through practical actions, forming a new global paradigm of shared technology, co-created value, and mutually beneficial growth, ultimately to do good to human beings.

From an automaker to a creator of intelligent mobility ecosystems, Chery is transforming its sustainability commitments into measurable and tangible practices—together with global users, at a pivotal moment for the industry.

SOURCE Chery International