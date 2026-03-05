LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer satisfaction is a key pillar of performance and strategy for GEODIS. This commitment also relies on the quality and dedication of its partners. In this context, GEODIS has been measuring the satisfaction of its customers and employees for several years, and for the past two years, it has extended this approach to its suppliers and subcontractors.

A Global Survey Confirms the Quality of Relationships Between GEODIS and Its Suppliers

In 2025, the survey was entrusted to the independent research firm INIT to broaden its scope and strengthen the analysis of the results. The questionnaire, available in seven languages, gathered responses from 536 suppliers, providing a representative global overview with detailed results by region and business line.

The results confirm the strength of the relationships with the Group's partners:

19% participation rate, up 2 points compared to the previous edition;

89% overall satisfaction;

GEODIS recommendation score*: +83, with more than 8 out of 10 suppliers extremely likely to recommend GEODIS.

"These results confirm the quality of the relationships we build with our suppliers across all our business lines and regions. In an industry as demanding as transport and logistics, performance relies on the strength of partnerships. This survey allows us to identify our strengths, but also areas for improvement, so that we can continue to enhance our collective efficiency," said Benjamin Hulot, Group Chief Procurement Officer at GEODIS.

Beyond the overall indicators, the survey also highlights the importance given to CSR and innovation priorities. More than 80% of suppliers expressed their willingness to strengthen their commitment to GEODIS, particularly on topics such as co-development, decarbonization, and digitalization.

Finally, GEODIS has recently launched a dedicated "Procurement" page on its website, providing greater visibility on its strategy and its responsible and innovative procurement policy. It also offers progressive access to its supplier portal, "Coupa Source to Pay," further strengthening transparency and the quality of supplier relations.

*GEODIS recommendation score: Percentage of promoters (scores of 8 to 10) minus percentage of detractors (scores of 0 to 4).

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in four lines of business: Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express Transport, and European Road Network. The Group operates a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and 48,000 employees. In 2025, GEODIS generated €10.6 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by Group SNCF.

MEDIA CONTACT

Marion Lamure

GEODIS Group Communications Department

Tel. +33 (0)6 59 68 62 39

[email protected]

SOURCE GEODIS