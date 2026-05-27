GEODIS Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments to Drive Growth in the Americas

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GEODIS, a leading global logistics provider, today announced a series of executive leadership appointments and the formation of a new client experience organization within its Americas region. These strategic investments in talent and our clients are designed to enhance the tailored solutions provided by GEODIS' core business units: Contract Logistics, Transportation and Freight Forwarding. By adding more dedicated expertise in areas such as sustainability, and refocusing our efforts in continuous improvement and technology, GEODIS aims to accelerate growth and simplify the supply chain for its customers across the Americas.

"We are making deliberate, structural investments in how we serve our customers and how we grow," said Laura Ritchey, President and CEO of GEODIS in Americas. "Creating a dedicated Client Experience organization, combined with bringing in exceptional leaders, sends a clear message: we are a business that is close to its customers, agile and proactive."

Executive Leadership Appointments

Quadiru (Quad) Kent joins GEODIS in Americas as Chief Human Resources Officer. Kent most recently served as Vice President of Global People Support at American Airlines, where he managed HR strategy to enhance the teammate experience for more than 130,000 team members. With additional HR and leadership experience at Walmart and Tenet Healthcare, and his legal background, Kent brings a unique perspective and experience to grow talents and culture across the region.

Ganesh Nayakwadi has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Nayakwadi brings extensive financial leadership experience, most recently serving as CFO of Amrize Building Envelope. His background includes nearly four years as CFO of Holcim Building Envelope, where he managed a ~$4B business, and a six-year tenure at Bridgestone Americas. Throughout his career, he has played a central role in managing multi-billion dollar business segments and leading major acquisitions and divestitures.

Rob Greene joins as Executive Vice President of Transportation. With over 25 years of industry experience, Greene most recently served as President and EVP for North America at DSV. From freight forwarder to regional president, Greene's career spans every level of the industry. He brings deep operational insight to GEODIS along with a proven track record of driving significant revenue growth and maintaining high levels of customer retention through organizational integrations.

Hector Garcia joins as Vice President of Sustainability, bringing more than 20 years of experience in Environmental, Health, Safety and Sustainability (EHS&S). Most recently serving as North American Director of EHS and Sustainability at Del Monte Foods, Garcia has led complex ESG initiatives across the manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors. Balancing strategy and technical execution, he holds an MBA, a Master of Science in Management and a degree in Chemical Engineering.

New Client Experience Organization

As GEODIS in Americas continues to streamline its approach to the client experience, the company is combining various client touch points into one organization reporting directly to the CEO. GEODIS has unified account management, data and analytics, digital twins and continuous improvement under a single leadership. This organization is designed to simplify customer journeys and drive proactive, innovative solutions to supply chain evolution and challenges.

Nura Kruciak has been promoted to lead this organization as Head of Client Experience, reporting directly to Ritchey. Kruciak is a proven leader within GEODIS in Americas with deep operational and commercial expertise, having already delivered strong results in previous operational and strategic functions at the company.

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in four lines of business: Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express Transport, and European Road Network. The Group operates a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and 50,000 employees. In 2024, GEODIS generated €11.3 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.

MEDIA CONTACT

Juli Hilovsky

FINN Partners for GEODIS

Tel. +615 780 3349

[email protected]

SOURCE GEODIS