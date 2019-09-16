A Government Agency Adopts Altibase for its Cloud Certification System

NEW YORK, Sep. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Information Resources Service (NIRS) is an agency of the Ministry of Public Administration of Safety of Korea that manages information resources of central government institutions and provides 24/7 e-government services.

NIRS adopts Altibase for a certification system to confirm that existing infrastructure solutions and applications of NIRS can be migrated safely and properly into a cloud center.

Altibase is a highly scalable open source relational database

NIRS has wanted to establish an effective cloud center for all government agencies and to establish a certification system to ensure that existing systems are to function glitch-free while they are converted into a cloud environment.

NIRS's aim is to virtualize all IT infrastructure so that information flow between IT centers could be controlled by one integrated information system in a cloud environment.

In line with the government push for more use of open source software, NIRS initially sought to use MariaDB and PostgreSQL. However, NIRS found them inadequate in features and functions NIRS looked for and finally chose Altibase.

Altibase's in-memory capabilities provide much higher throughput and lower latency than other disk-resident open source databases.

Altibase reduces hardware costs as its in-memory capabilities allow for better performance on equivalent servers than disk-resident databases.

Altibase is relational so that the existing DBAs of NIRS find it easy and straightforward to adopt and utilize Altibase as their database knowledge revolves around relational principles and paradigms.

Most importantly, Altibase's 20 years of accumulated experience/know-how in dealing with numerous mission critical use cases could provide NIRS with peace of mind and accountability.

As a result, Altibase enables NIRS to greatly mitigate the problems commonly found in a cloud certification center such as source configuration management and build distribution management. NIRS is also now able to simplify and automate its migration process in migrating data, schemas and stored procedures from existing centers to the cloud center. Most importantly, Altibase lowers NIRS"s database-related TCO through its flexible and competitive subscriptions.

After 20 years as a closed-source database, Altibase is now open source, and that includes its cutting-edge sharding.

