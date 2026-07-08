A Greenland Precious-and-Critical-Metals Project Just Took a Planning Step Toward Development, With a Roomful of International Experts

Issued on behalf of Greenland Mines Ltd.

Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML) completed a three-day development planning workshop for its Skaergaard project, bringing together more than fifteen international specialists to build a roadmap toward an Initial Assessment and to shape the 2026 field campaign.

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American News Group News Commentary, The distance between a mineral deposit and a mine is measured in studies, planning, and fieldwork, and it is crossed one disciplined step at a time. Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML) has taken one of those steps for its Skaergaard project in Greenland, completing a three-day development planning workshop that gathered a large group of international technical specialists to map the path toward a formal Initial Assessment and to design the field program that will feed it. For a development-stage company, workshops like this are where the engineering discipline that later development decisions rest on gets built.

Key Takeaways

Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML) completed a three-day Skaergaard development planning workshop, held June 22 to 24, 2026, bringing together more than fifteen international specialists to advance the project's development roadmap.

The workshop drew experts from organizations including GTK Mintec and the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK), SLR Consulting, and WSP Denmark, spanning geology, metallurgy, mining engineering, and infrastructure disciplines.

The sessions were aimed at building a roadmap toward an Initial Assessment (IA) for Skaergaard and at shaping the scope of the company's 2026 field campaign.

Skaergaard is a precious-and-critical-metals project, and Greenland Mines has separately reported a sensitivity study indicating increases of up to roughly 45% to 55% in palladium-equivalent (PdEq) grades, underscoring the project's gold and platinum-group-metals character.

Investors tracking precious metals and platinum-group-metals development follow public names including Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW), Platinum Group Metals (NYSE American: PLG), Bravo Mining (OTCQX: BRVMF), and Generation Mining (OTCQX: GENMF), each distinct, and none a proxy for Greenland Mines.

What a Development Planning Workshop Actually Does

It is easy to overlook a planning workshop as a procedural footnote, but for a project moving toward development it is meaningful work. Before a company can commission the formal economic studies that anchor a development decision, it has to align the many technical disciplines involved, geology, metallurgy, mining engineering, infrastructure, environment, and logistics, around a common plan for what data is needed, how it will be gathered, and how the pieces fit together. That alignment is what a development planning workshop is designed to produce. Done well, it reduces the risk of expensive rework later, when a gap discovered in a feasibility study can cost far more time and money to fix.

Greenland Mines held its Skaergaard workshop over three days, from June 22 to 24, 2026, and framed it as a step toward an Initial Assessment for the project. An Initial Assessment, broadly analogous to a preliminary economic assessment, is an early-stage study that lays out the potential technical and economic shape of a project. Reaching it requires the kind of coordinated planning the workshop was built to deliver, along with the field data the 2026 campaign is intended to gather.

The Experts in the Room

One signal of how seriously a development-stage company is taking a project is who it brings to the table, and Greenland Mines assembled a notably international group for Skaergaard. The workshop drew more than fifteen specialists from organizations including GTK Mintec and the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK), a state geological institution with deep minerals-processing expertise; SLR Consulting, a global engineering and advisory firm; and WSP Denmark, part of a major international professional-services group. Their disciplines spanned the technical breadth a development study requires, from the geology of the deposit through metallurgy and processing to mining engineering and infrastructure.

The presence of established engineering and geoscience firms matters for two reasons. First, it brings independent, specialized expertise to bear on the plan, which strengthens the credibility of the work that follows. Second, it reflects the reality of modern mine development, where a single junior company rarely holds every discipline in-house and instead orchestrates a network of technical partners. For a project in a remote, logistically demanding location like Greenland, that infrastructure and logistics expertise is not a detail; it is often decisive in whether a deposit can be developed economically at all.

What Skaergaard Is

Skaergaard, located in southeast Greenland, is a precious-and-critical-metals project, and it is the flagship of Greenland Mines' Mining division. The deposit is characterized by gold and platinum-group metals, and the company frequently expresses its scale in terms of palladium-equivalent, or PdEq, a convention that rolls the value of the various contained metals into a single palladium-equivalent figure for comparison. Greenland Mines has separately reported a sensitivity study indicating increases of up to roughly 45% to 55% in palladium-equivalent grades under the parameters examined, a result the company has highlighted as underscoring the project's prospectivity, though such sensitivity analyses are technical studies whose assumptions should be read alongside the results.

That metal mix places Skaergaard at an interesting intersection. Gold is the classic precious-metal store of value, while palladium and the other platinum-group metals are both precious and increasingly strategic, used in catalytic and industrial applications and drawing fresh attention as supply-chain security climbs the policy agenda. A project that carries meaningful exposure to both sits within two of the more closely watched corners of the metals market, which is part of what makes Skaergaard's progression toward a development study worth following.

The Road Ahead: The 2026 Field Campaign

A planning workshop sets the agenda; the fieldwork fills it in. The other core purpose of the Skaergaard sessions was to shape the scope of Greenland Mines' 2026 field campaign, the season of on-the-ground work that will gather the geological, metallurgical, and engineering data the Initial Assessment depends on. In a jurisdiction like Greenland, where the operating window is constrained by climate and access, planning the field season carefully is essential; there is limited time to collect what is needed, and gaps can set a project back a full year. Aligning the technical team in advance on exactly what the campaign must deliver is how a company makes the most of that narrow window.

None of this guarantees an outcome. An Initial Assessment, when it comes, will be an early-stage study, and the path from there to a producing mine runs through further studies, permitting, financing, and construction, each with its own substantial risks, and many projects that reach this stage never become mines. But the workshop and the field campaign it shapes are the concrete, near-term steps by which Skaergaard either builds momentum or does not, and they are the kind of progress that a development-stage story is measured by.

The Public Companies in Precious and Platinum-Group Metals

Greenland Mines is a development-stage company and is not directly comparable to the names below. These comparisons are for industry context only; each company pursues a different asset base and business model, several are far larger or further along, and none is a proxy for Greenland Mines or implies any partnership or comparable performance.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) is a major diversified producer of platinum-group metals and gold, with operations spanning South Africa, the United States, and beyond. As one of the largest primary PGM and gold miners, Sibanye illustrates the scale, and the commodity exposure, of the precious-and-platinum-group-metals space that a project like Skaergaard sits within.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE American: PLG) is advancing the Waterberg palladium-and-platinum project in South Africa toward production as a development-stage PGM company. PLG offers a closer look at how a large platinum-group-metals deposit is advanced through development studies and partnerships, a path conceptually similar to the one Skaergaard is beginning.

Bravo Mining (OTCQX: BRVMF) is developing the Luanga platinum-group-metals, gold, and nickel project in Brazil, a deposit whose resource is expressed, like Skaergaard's, in palladium-equivalent terms. Bravo is a useful reference precisely because it shares the multi-metal, PdEq-denominated profile that characterizes Greenland Mines' flagship.

Generation Mining (OTCQX: GENMF) is advancing the Marathon copper-and-palladium project in Canada through the development stages toward a construction decision. Generation Mining illustrates how a palladium-focused development project moves through feasibility-level studies, offering a view of the road ahead for earlier-stage PGM assets.

The Bottom Line

A development planning workshop is a beginning, not a milestone that changes a project's fundamentals overnight, and Skaergaard remains an early-stage asset whose advance depends on studies, fieldwork, permitting, and financing still to come, each carrying real risk. But it is exactly the kind of disciplined, expert-driven step by which serious development-stage projects move forward: aligning an international technical team, setting a roadmap toward an Initial Assessment, and scoping a field season that has to count. For investors tracking how a precious-and-critical-metals project in Greenland works its way toward a development decision, Greenland Mines' Skaergaard workshop is a concrete data point, with the 2026 field campaign, the eventual Initial Assessment, and the project's permitting and financing path the markers worth watching from here.

SIGNAL OVER NOISE

Signal over noise. Precious-metals, platinum-group-metals, and mining-development headlines move fast, and the crowd often moves first. Eagle Eye is a real-time investor signal-intelligence platform that surfaces sentiment shifts, news flow, and trending tickers as they happen, so you see the move forming instead of reading about it later. See it at eagle-eye.dev.

CONTACT

American News Group

[email protected]

SOURCES

[1] Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML), "Greenland Mines (GRML) Completes Skaergaard Development Planning Workshop" (NewMediaWire, LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026; three-day workshop June 22-24; 15+ specialists from GTK Mintec/GTK, SLR Consulting, WSP Denmark; roadmap to Initial Assessment; 2026 field campaign).

[2] Greenland Mines Ltd., sensitivity study reporting up to approximately 45% to 55% increase in palladium-equivalent (PdEq) grades at Skaergaard, 2026.

[3] Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW), Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG), Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCQX: BRVMF), and Generation Mining Limited (OTCQX: GENMF), corporate disclosures and market data, 2026.

DISCLAIMER

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. This article is being distributed for Market IQ Media Group Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland ("MIQL"), which wholly owns and operates American News Group. MIQL has been paid a fee for Greenland Mines Ltd. advertising and digital media from Creative Direct Marketing Group ("CDMG"). There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Greenland Mines Ltd., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. MIQL and/or its owner/operators also own shares of Greenland Mines Ltd. which were purchased in the open market and reserve the right to buy and sell shares of Greenland Mines Ltd. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQL has been reviewed and approved on behalf of Greenland Mines Ltd. by CDMG. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the SRX Global strategic investment and the AnorTech share-exchange transaction and their anticipated benefits; Greenland Mines' North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor strategy and multi-asset platform ambitions; the Skaergaard project and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project, including the closing of the previously announced Sarfartoq transaction; the Klotho KLTO202 biotech program; and broader trends in Western critical-minerals supply-chain policy. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many beyond the company's control, including the completion and terms of announced transactions; exploration, technical, metallurgical, environmental, and permitting risks inherent in mineral development; the early-stage nature of the company's projects and the risk that they may not advance to development or production; risks associated with clinical development of the biotech program; the availability of capital; competition; regulatory and jurisdictional risks; and other risks described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results could differ materially from those projected. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. References to other companies are based on those companies' public disclosures, are provided for industry context only, and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable performance.



CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING MINERAL RESOURCES:

The Mineral Resource Estimates referenced in this article were prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by SLR Consulting as disclosed in the technical report dated November 22, 2022. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The gross undiscounted in-situ metal values expressed herein are illustrative calculations using February 2026 metal prices and do not account for mining recoveries, metallurgical losses, capital costs, operating costs, royalties, taxes, permitting requirements, or any other technical or economic factors. These values are not indicative of future revenue, project economics or net present value. No preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study, or feasibility study has been completed on the Skaergaard Project, and there is no certainty that the Mineral Resources disclosed will be converted to Mineral Reserves or that an economically viable mining operation can be established.