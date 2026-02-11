A Guitar, a Legacy, a Movement: On National Guitar Day, Historic Donation Honors Harry Chapin and Feeds The Harry Chapin Foundation's Work to End Hunger

Harry Chapin's enduring credo, "When in doubt, do something," inspires social change with the announcement of a historic donation in support of his foundation's humanitarian mission

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Guitar Day, people across the world are encouraged to pick up a guitar and let their voices be heard. No singer-songwriter has exemplified this rallying cry more through life and legacy than Harry Chapin.

Harry Chapin speaks with high school students about hunger and making a difference. Video courtesy of When in Doubt Do Something LLC Speed Speed Harry Chapin. Photo Courtesy of Steve Stout. Patricia LoTurco. Photo courtesy of LoTurco family.

Today, the Harry Chapin Foundation is proud to announce a $250,000 donation from the estate of Patricia ("Pat") LoTurco, a lifelong fan and New York resident inspired by Chapin's music and his humanitarian work toward ending hunger. This major contribution, planned by LoTurco years before her recent passing, marks a milestone in the foundation's 45-year history and provides resources to support innovative grassroots nonprofit organizations across the United States.

"It is deeply moving to see how my father's music and his commitment to social justice continue to resonate so many years later," said Josh Chapin, board member of the Harry Chapin Foundation and son of Harry and Sandy Chapin. "Pat didn't just listen to the music; she took Harry's message to heart and made it part of her own life's plan. By designating the foundation as the beneficiary of her life insurance policy, she has provided an enduring gift that will help keep Harry's dreams alive — ensuring his mission for human rights, human needs, and human dignity will thrive for generations to come."

Since its inception following the legendary singer-songwriter-humanitarian's passing in 1981, the Harry Chapin Foundation has remained dedicated to Chapin's credo: "When in doubt, do something." To date, the foundation has successfully awarded 807 grants totaling $2,894,942.36. This $250,000 gift is the largest in its history and significantly increases the foundation's endowment, enabling it to further its mission to support organizations that provide agricultural, environmental, community, and arts-in-education programs that dramatically improve people's lives and livelihoods.

Beloved for timeless hits such as "Taxi" and "W.O.L.D.," Chapin's musical influence remains as strong as ever. His signature number one hit song, "Cat's in the Cradle," was recently the focus of the 2025 documentary Cat's in the Cradle: The Song That Changed Our Lives, marking the 50th anniversary of its release.

Beyond his music, Chapin maintained a tireless commitment to raising and giving away millions of dollars to support nonprofit organizations and causes, and since 1981, the Harry Chapin Foundation has awarded grants to 430 nonprofit organizations across the U.S., including WhyHunger, co-founded by Chapin to address the root causes of hunger and poverty and build grassroots movements for food justice globally; Long Island Cares, the regional food bank he established in New York in 1980 to serve his home community; and the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, the largest hunger-relief nonprofit in its region, named in his honor.

LoTurco's historic gift helps the Foundation to champion high-impact, community-based organizations across the U.S. that turn Chapin's 'do something' philosophy into reality.

"Pat was a true community connector," said Michael Misvesky, LoTurco's nephew. "She believed deeply in helping others and in the power of humanitarian work, and she held Harry Chapin's legacy and spirit of service in the highest regard. Supporting causes that reflected compassion, generosity, and social responsibility was central to who she was."

For more information about the Harry Chapin Foundation's work or to learn of ways to make a legacy gift by including the foundation in your estate planning, please visit www.harrychapinfoundation.org, via Facebook.com/harrychapinfoundation, or call 631-986-9472.

About the Harry Chapin Foundation:

The Harry Chapin Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that continues the humanitarian legacy of the late singer-songwriter-humanitarian Harry Chapin, who was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 1987 for his tireless work in the fight against hunger. Established in 1981 by his family and friends following Chapin's passing, the foundation's mission is to support nonprofit organizations in the U.S. that have demonstrated their ability to dramatically improve the lives and livelihoods of people by helping them to become self-sufficient. The foundation's focus areas include agricultural and environmental programs, arts-in-education programs, and community education programs.

