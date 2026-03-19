Harry Chapin Foundation Appoints Paule Pachter to Board of Directors

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harry Chapin Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Paule Pachter, LMSW, to its Board of Directors. Pachter joins the Foundation following his retirement as President and CEO of Long Island Cares, Inc. – The Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank, an organization he led for 17 years.

Paule Pachter

With over 40 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, Pachter brings a deep understanding of human services and community advocacy to the board. His tenure at Long Island Cares was marked by the expansion of food assistance programs and the development of specialized services for veterans and families across the region. He also served previously as Chair of Feeding New York State, the association representing 10 Feeding America food bank member organizations.

Pachter is the Principal of Paule Pachter Consulting, LLC, a firm that supports nonprofit leaders and organizations. He also currently serves as Vice Chairman of the board at Pronto of Long Island, Inc., a Bay Shore, New York based non-profit community outreach center dedicated to helping individuals and families move out of poverty and into stability.

"Paule Pachter has been a tireless champion for Harry's mission for decades," said Mike Grayeb, president and executive director of the Harry Chapin Foundation. "His deep understanding of the challenges facing our communities make him an invaluable addition to our board as we continue to seed programs that foster self-sufficiency and social change."

For Pachter, joining the board is a natural extension of a lifelong commitment to advocacy.

"My career has been deeply influenced by Harry Chapin's call to address hunger and poverty," said Pachter. "It is an honor to join the Harry Chapin Foundation and work alongside the board to support organizations that empower individuals and strengthen communities."

In his new role, Pachter will assist the Foundation in its mission to fund programs centered on community education, arts-in-education, agricultural and environmental initiatives.

For more information about the Harry Chapin Foundation or to support its work, please visit www.harrychapinfoundation.org, via Facebook.com/harrychapinfoundation, or call 631-986-9472.

About the Harry Chapin Foundation:

The Harry Chapin Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that continues the humanitarian legacy of the late singer-songwriter-humanitarian Harry Chapin, who was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 1987 for his tireless work in the fight against hunger. Established in 1981 by his family and friends following Chapin's passing, the foundation's mission is to support nonprofit organizations in the U.S. that have demonstrated their ability to dramatically improve the lives and livelihoods of people by helping them to become self-sufficient. The foundation's focus areas include agricultural and environmental programs, arts-in-education programs, and community education programs.

Contact: Mike Grayeb

Title: President and Executive Director, Harry Chapin Foundation

Phone: 631-986-9472

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.harrychapinfoundation.org

SOURCE Harry Chapin Foundation