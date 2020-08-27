A Harry Potter-Inspired Collection Is Apparating Into Build-A-Bear Workshop®

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Build-A-Bear®, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, announced a magical collection that includes a Harry Potter bear and Wizarding World-inspired clothing and accessories. Launching exclusively online on September 2, and available in stores later this fall, this is the first time that Harry Potter plush is being offered by Build-A-Bear Workshop.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the magic of the Wizarding World to Build-A-Bear Workshop," said Jennifer Kretchmar, Chief Digital & Merchandising Officer. "Harry Potter fans are sure to be spell-bound by the Harry Potter bear, house robes and Hogwarts uniforms, and bear-sized wands – and more magical clothing and accessories to come. This enchanting collection is perfect for all ages!"

CALLING ALL WITCHES AND WIZARDS

Embark on adventures with your very own Harry Potter-inspired bear, complete with golden paws, the official Harry Potter logo, and Hogwarts crest.

SHOW OFF YOUR HOUSE PRIDE

Dress your bear in its Hogwarts house with themed robes featuring the house colors and crests of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff. Complete the look with a matching house scarf!

WANDS AT THE READY

Complete your furry friend's Wizarding World look with a wand! Available in black or brown, a plush wand wrist accessory attaches to your furry friend's paw.

WELCOME TO HOGWARTS

Your furry friend can look just like a Hogwarts student in Hogwarts uniform pants or skirt with a golden Hogwarts logo. Accessorize the look with a woven sweater and striped tie in house colors!

Guests can be among the first to access this new collection by visiting www.buildabear.com/harrypotter to sign up for updates and more information.

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop has over 500 stores worldwide where Guests can create customizable furry friends, including corporately-managed stores in the United States, Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, third party retail locations and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East and South America. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $338.5 million in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Wizarding World

More than two decades ago, a young Harry Potter was whisked onto Platform 9¾ at King's Cross Station, and readers everywhere were swept along with him into a magical universe, created by J.K. Rowling. In the years since, the seven Harry Potter bestsellers have inspired eight blockbuster movies, an award-winning stage play, and, more recently, the start of the Fantastic Beasts five-film series. People of all ages have been enthralled by these extraordinary adventures, set within an expanding universe, inspired by the vision of J.K. Rowling.

For today's growing worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, the Wizarding World welcomes everyone to explore more of this magical universe — past, present and future. The Wizarding World also provides fans with an instant, trusted kite-mark of quality and authenticity.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s20)

