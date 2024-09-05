Build-A-Bear Scores New Exclusive Partnership Deal with Super Bowl LVIII Champion Kansas City Chiefs

And Expands 20-Year NFL Licensed Co-Branded Product Lineup to Include Every Team

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), announced today an exclusive multi-year deal with the back-to-back Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Among other ongoing brand building opportunities, Build-A-Bear will be the presenting partner of both the popular team mascot, "KC Wolf," and the Chiefs digital Fan Cam experience focused on game attendees tagging themselves in a high-resolution, full-stadium picture as well as locating a Build-A-Bear in the stands during each home game for the chance to win a special prize. This collaBEARation between the two Missouri-based organizations also makes Build-A-Bear the "official bear" brand of the storied team.

"We believe this multi-dimensional relationship underscores the winning formula that has been created between the two organizations, and adding the Kansas City Chiefs, our corporate "home team," to the roster is clearly a touchdown," added Chris Hurt, Chief Operating Officer of Build-A-Bear.

For over 20 years, Build-A-Bear's officially licensed NFL product has delighted both football and furry friend fans. The new product lineup sports a variety of official co-branded products for EVERY NFL team and are available online and in select Build-A-Bear Workshops across the country where localized team offerings will be featured. This season, an amplified marketing effort will support an opportunity for fans to get in the game on "Jersey Thursdays" at participating Workshops by wearing their favorite NFL team jersey to receive a 10% discount on a Build-A-Bear in-store purchase starting Thursday, September 5.

As a part of Build-A-Bear's growth strategy, the Kansas City Chiefs partnership is envisioned to appeal to the broadening consumer demographic that has already purchased NFL/Build-A-Bear co-branded products to date and comes at a time when the fan bases of the two brands overlap more than ever. In recent years, Build-A-Bear's sales have extended beyond the original core of kids to include teen and adult consumers, also known as "kidults," who now represent up to 40% of the business.

