A Healing Salve Rooted in Real-World Needs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid-Ease is a natural pain relief remedy that recently launched in the U.S. While the quickly flourishing brand may be new on the scene, it has already been around the block quite a few times via its parent company, Nature's Nurse. The New Zealand enterprise was founded over a decade and a half ago by a tenacious Kiwi entrepreneur and devoted wife and mother who was on the lookout for a natural solution to life's bumps and bruises.

After initially graduating from college with a business degree, Kim Davies-Haycock started her career in the corporate world. Over time she put in work at a variety of different companies where she learned, among other things, about the complex world of labeling, producing & launching consumer health products.

As Davies-Haycock discovered more about the health risks and side effects inherent in the pharmaceutical world, she began to develop an interest in natural medicine. She went back to school at Wellpark College of Natural Medicine in Auckland where she began studying herbal medicine, sports massage, and aromatherapy.

This medicinal herbalist training along with her business background eventually coalesced into a vision for a natural medicine brand that was effective, safe, and consumer-friendly.

Throughout this time, Davies-Haycock was also raising her family. Her husband was a runner and her kids were constantly getting into scrapes of one kind or another. It was only a matter of time before her home front concerns crossed with her professional interests. Eventually, the stars aligned and Nature's Nurse was born.

The brand revolved around an innovative pain relief cream that was 100% natural and extremely effective at addressing minor injuries, from bumps and bruises to damage caused by sports injuries such as sprains, strains, and minor tears. The ingredients list included reputable pain management herbs such as Arnica and Comfrey leaf. Davies-Haycock put her medical herbalist training to use to create the initial formula. From there, she worked with Suzanne Hall, one of the first cosmetic chemists to pioneer the development of 100% natural cosmetics, and other experts. The resulting topical remedy was pure magic — literally, the first person to try the concoction was an elderly woman who used the adjective for the product when it rapidly and effectively healed her injury.

Davies-Haycock's formula quickly caught on, and her new brand began to grow in popularity. Local runners skeptically tried the topical cream only to be shocked by the speed with which they began to feel pain relief. Other adults, kids, and even pregnant mothers used variations of the formula to address their own injuries typically sustained in sport or day-to-day activity.

In the more than 15 years since starting her company, Davies-Haycock has seen explosive growth in her home country of New Zealand. The safety, speed, and efficacy of her product's pain management properties have caught on quickly, particularly when compared to the alternative of using NSAIDS and other synthetic solutions that tend to come with unwelcome and dangerous side effects while delaying the natural healing process.

While Nature's Nurse has long since become a staple in its home country, the popular brand has also begun to expand overseas. It recently entered the U.S. under the brand Rapid-Ease and has already begun to garner a growing American fanbase of athletes, parents, children, and other consumers.

About Rapid-Ease: Rapid-Ease is an offshoot of the popular New Zealand health and wellness label Nature's Nurse. Both brands specialize in creating topical pain relief remedies that are 100% natural, fast-acting, and highly effective.

