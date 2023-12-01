A Holiday Extravaganza in Coastal Mississippi: Sun, Sea, and Seasonal Cheer Await!

Over 20 festive themed activities and events for travelers to pick-and-choose from

BILOXI, Miss., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This December in Coastal Mississippi, travelers can unwrap the magic of the season as the 62-miles of coastline transforms into a winter paradise. With sandy beaches, beautiful shorelines, twinkling lights, and surfing Santas – Coastal Mississippi promises a unique holiday experience for residents and visitors alike.

(Credit: Shannon Lutkins)

"The holiday season in Coastal Mississippi sees festive cheer across our destination from the bayou to the beaches," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "We hope that all travelers to the region during this jolly time can find an event, or three, to spread holiday cheer and truly experience why we call ourselves a coastal winter paradise."

Choose from over 20 festive-themed celebrations and events*:

*Events are subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances. Please check each event's website for up-to-date information.

This December, make memorable memories, indulge in fresh fare, and enjoy unique coastal flair. Travelers can start planning their holiday winter getaways now at CoastalMississippi.com .

