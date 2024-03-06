A Hyper-Convenient Alternative to Yogurt

YoGoody's Innovative Approach to Health Food Prioritizes Convenience Without Sacrificing Quality Nutrition in the Process

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers want food choices that are healthy. They also want options that are convenient. Rarely do brands manage to address both of these at a high level. This is precisely what YoGoody has accomplished through its groundbreaking line of beverages, which functions as a nutrient-packed, hyper-convenient alternative to yogurt.

"At YoGoody, our goal is to provide our customers with healthy and innovative food choices," says company founder Anabela Ferreira. "It is also to provide a smart alternative to more traditional options and products." The innovative entrepreneur uses yogurt as an example. "Yogurt may be packed with healthy probiotics, but its storage requirements make it inconvenient to access on a regular basis, especially if you live a busy lifestyle."

Along with being an excellent source of probiotics, yogurt is packed with additional bioavailable nutrients , such as protein and essential fatty acids. This makes it an enduring option for many health food shoppers. However, the popular health food also requires refrigeration. This makes it difficult to keep nearby for those who find themselves on the move throughout the day.

Enter 1.2.3.YOG . The yogurt alternative is a beverage that contains the nutritional elements of traditional yogurt, including thousands of probiotic cultures that are essential for a healthy gut. The health food formula goes further by including prebiotic fibers (which aren't present in plain yogurt) to support and enhance the effect of its probiotic elements and help create a longer feeling of fullness and satisfaction.

Critically, 1.2.3.YOG comes in a freeze-dried format. This allows consumers to keep it unchilled and packed away until they are ready to eat. All that's needed is to add water, shake, and drink. The result is a nutritional beverage that increases customers' options by offering a flexible, hyper-convenient way to maintain their nutritional intake.

Nutrition is important. However, nutritional products must adapt to the needs of each user if they are going to be effective. YoGoody's approach to disruptive innovation has created a yogurt alternative that offers convenient and accessible nutrition for its customers anytime, anywhere. It is the ultimate beverage option for a health-conscious consumer.

About YoGoody

YoGoody operates out of Oporto, Portugal. The company was founded by Anabela Ferreira in 2022 as a way to create a yogurt alternative that is packed with nutrition, hyperconvenient, and sustainably made. YoGoody has nutritionists on staff, invests heavily in R&D, and its 1.2.3.YOG product line is an excellent source of everyday health and nutrition. Learn more at yogoody.com .

