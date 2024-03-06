YoGoody: Good for You, Good for the Planet

The Health and Wellness Brand's Products Are Nutritious and Convenient

for Customers While Remaining Uniquely Eco-Friendly

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, consumers around the world become more aware of the acute need for healthy eating. At the same time, growing climate change concerns are soaking up more attention and investment. YoGoody is successfully tackling these different yet critical priorities through its convenient, nutritious, and sustainable health food products.

The health and wellness brand's flagship product line 1.2.3.YOG is an ideal example of this three-fold emphasis in action. The yogurt alternative meets consumer expectations in the following ways:

Nutrition : 1.2.3.YOG drinks are packed with many of the same nutritional elements as traditional yogurt. They contain proteins, essential fatty acids, and thousands of probiotic cultures. In addition, dietary fiber provides a solid dose of prebiotics that enhance the overall health impact of the product.

"We create products that are good for you and the planet," says YoGoody founder Anabela Ferreira. The visionary executive elaborates that healthy foods are too often produced without enough thought to the impact they will have on the Earth. In many cases, sustainability measures may reduce overall impact, but rarely do they actively reduce existing emissions of pre-existing products, which is what YoGoody is doing with its pre and probiotic shakes.

"Things like single-use packaging and wasteful production methods benefit the consumer at the expense of the planet. Not so with us," Ferreira declares. "We are committed to disruptive innovation, which means we only settle for solutions that benefit everyone and everything involved. Along with their health benefits, YoGoody products like 1.2.3.YOG are designed to eliminate the sustainability shortcomings of yogurt and similar dairy health beverages by offering a smart alternative to yogurt that is as good for the planet as it is for you."

About YoGoody

YoGoody operates out of Oporto, Portugal. The company was founded by Anabela Ferreira in 2022 as a way to create a yogurt alternative that is packed with nutrition, hyperconvenient, and sustainably made. YoGoody has nutritionists on staff, invests heavily in R&D, and its 1.2.3.YOG product line is an excellent source of everyday health and nutrition. Learn more at yogoody.com .

