BEIJING, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Xinhua News Agency:

In the new era, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China steadfastly upholds the international system with the UN at its core，consistently serving as a participant, promoter and forerunner in the reform and development of global governance, even as the international landscape undergoes profound changes.

Speed Speed

"Uphold the great principle, and the world will follow." The Global Governance Initiative has now embarked on a grand new journey.

SOURCE Xinhua News Agency