From Farm to Fork: Decoding China's Vegetable Supply

News provided by

Xinhua News Agency

Feb 01, 2026, 09:14 ET

BEIJING, Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Xinhua News Agency: 

In 1988, China launched the "Vegetable Basket Project." Over the past decades, the supply of vegetables in China has continuously improved, with the variety in residents' "vegetable baskets" becoming increasingly diverse. What keeps the Chinese people's "baskets" consistently fresh and plentiful? What policy measures has the Chinese government implemented to ensure that? Here is the answer.

Continue Reading
From Farm to Fork: Decoding China's Vegetable Supply
From Farm to Fork: Decoding China's Vegetable Supply
From Farm to Fork: Decoding China's Vegetable Supply
From Farm to Fork: Decoding China's Vegetable Supply

SOURCE Xinhua News Agency

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

A journey for the common good

A journey for the common good

A news report from Xinhua News Agency: In the new era, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China steadfastly upholds the international...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Agriculture

Agriculture

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Organic Food

Organic Food

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics