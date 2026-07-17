A Junior Just Flew 2,320 Line-Kilometres Over Northern BC and Found Out Its Scattered Showings Were One System All Along

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) completed and interpreted the largest modern airborne magnetic survey ever flown over its Magno Project in northern British Columbia, defining a district-scale structural corridor that links previously separate tungsten, silver, zinc, copper and indium occurrences, with an inaugural 5,000 to 7,000 metre drill program targeted to mobilize around August 1, 2026.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary - Junior explorers accumulate showings the way old houses accumulate additions: one at a time, each sensible on its own, the whole thing never quite adding up. Then somebody looks at the foundation. GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) has just done that at its Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia, and the airborne magnetic data says the scattered historical showings across its 37,000+ hectare package are not scattered at all. They sit inside one structural corridor.

Key Takeaways

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) completed and interpreted a high-resolution airborne QMAGT magnetic survey over its 100%-owned Magno Project, comprising 2,320.7 line-kilometres flown at 100-metre line spacing by Dias Geophysical, which the Company believes is the most detailed modern airborne magnetic dataset ever collected across the project.

The interpretation defines a continuous north-south magnetic and structural corridor correlating with known occurrences of tungsten, silver, lead, zinc, copper and molybdenum across the Company's 37,000+ hectare land package, and identifies multiple previously unrecognized magnetic anomalies and structural intersections.

Known occurrences within the corridor include surface values of up to 2,370 g/t Ag, 6,550 ppm W and 334 ppm In, the last of which the Company reports as one of the highest indium values recorded in the Cassiar District. Both tungsten and indium are recognized as critical minerals by Canada and the United States.

The Kuhn-Dead Goat tungsten corridor carries a historical estimate of approximately 616,500 tonnes grading 0.48% WO₃ across four modelled lenses, which GoldHaven expressly does not treat as a current mineral resource or reserve.

Northtech Drilling has been engaged for an inaugural 5,000 to 7,000 metre diamond drill program, with mobilization targeted for approximately August 1, 2026, subject to receipt of final exploration permits.

Investors tracking tungsten and critical minerals follow public names including Almonty Industries (NASDAQ: ALM), Guardian Metal Resources (NYSE American: GMTL), Fireweed Metals (OTCQX: FWEDF), and Allied Critical Metals (OTCQB: ACMIF), each distinct, and none a proxy for GoldHaven.

What the Survey Actually Changed

The technical facts are straightforward. Dias Geophysical flew 2,320.7 line-kilometres at 100-metre line spacing across the Magno Project, producing what GoldHaven believes is the most detailed modern airborne magnetic dataset ever collected there. Interpretation is now complete.

What that interpretation did to the geological model is the story. Before the survey, Magno was understood as a collection of individual prospects across a large land package: the historic Kuhn and Dead Goat tungsten zones over here, the Magno and D Zone silver-lead-zinc targets over there, the recently acquired Cassiar Moly target somewhere else again. Interesting, but disconnected. A shopping list, not a thesis.

The magnetic data reframes that. It defines a continuous north-south magnetic and structural corridor extending across much of the property, and the historical occurrences of tungsten, silver, lead, zinc, copper, molybdenum and indium all fall within that common framework. The Company's read is that they may represent expressions of a much larger mineralized system rather than isolated occurrences.

CEO Rob Birmingham put it plainly: "For the first time, we can see how the historic Kuhn tungsten skarns, the Magno and D Zone CRD system and the recently acquired Cassiar Moly target fit within a single regional structural framework. The survey demonstrates that Magno is not a collection of isolated historical showings, it is one connected mineral system with coherent structural architecture that we can now systematically map, model and drill."

That distinction matters practically. A collection of showings gets explored one at a time, each competing for the same budget. A connected system gets explored as a system, with a structural logic telling you where to look next. The second is a far more efficient use of a junior's money, and a far more coherent story to finance. The vertical magnetic gradient product sharpens structural resolution further, defining major geological contacts, lineaments and structural intersections, many of which have seen little or no historical exploration.

The Honest Limit of Geophysics

Here is the part that deserves emphasis, because it is where this kind of news is most often oversold.

A magnetic survey measures magnetism. It does not measure mineralization. What GoldHaven has produced is a map of magnetic and structural features, some correlating spatially with known mineral occurrences and many never tested by anything. A magnetic anomaly is a target, a place worth pointing a drill. It is not evidence that metal is there.

The Company's own framing is appropriately careful. The stated value of the survey is that it improves drill targeting, enables prioritizing targets, provides a framework. Those are claims about knowing where to look, not about what will be found.

That is not a knock on the work. Targeting is exactly what geophysics is for, and doing it well before spending millions on drilling is the discipline you want from a junior. But the honest reading is that GoldHaven has improved the quality of its questions, not produced answers. The answers come from the drill.

The Tungsten History Underneath

The most substantial thing at Magno is not new. It is old, and it comes with a warning label the Company itself applies.

The Kuhn-Dead Goat tungsten corridor carries a historical estimate of approximately 616,500 tonnes grading 0.48% WO₃ across four modelled mineralized lenses. Historical drilling within the Kuhn Zone intersected numerous tungsten-bearing skarn intervals, including 13.0 metres grading 0.55% WO₃, 11.3 metres grading 0.59% WO₃ with 0.10% MoS₂, and 4.0 metres grading 1.32% WO₃ with 0.26% MoS₂.

Those are meaningful numbers, and they need their qualifier stated as clearly as the Company states it: a Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve, and GoldHaven is not treating it as one. It is considered relevant because it demonstrates the presence of a significant tungsten-bearing system and helps guide drill targeting. It is a signpost, not an asset. The same applies to the historical intercepts: they were reported by previous operators and have not been verified by GoldHaven.

What the new survey adds is context. It demonstrates that the historic Kuhn-Dead Goat system sits within a much larger regional structural framework extending across the project, which improves the Company's understanding of the geological setting around the historical tungsten mineralization and gives it a stronger basis for evaluating extensions of the system.

Indium, Tungsten, and Why Washington and Ottawa Care

Beyond tungsten, Magno has returned surface indium values of up to 334 ppm, which the Company reports as the highest recorded in the Cassiar District. Surface values are selective by nature, taken where the rock looks interesting, and are not representative of what a deposit would average. That caveat applies to the silver and tungsten surface values too.

But the strategic point stands independent of the grades. Both indium and tungsten are recognized as critical minerals by Canada and the United States, for concrete reasons. Tungsten is the hardest workhorse metal in the defense industrial base: armor, penetrators, cutting tools, anything that has to survive heat and abrasion. Indium goes into semiconductors and advanced manufacturing. Both sit in supply chains that Western governments have spent the past several years discovering they do not control, and the policy response has been substantial. Guardian Metal received a US$6.2 million Department of War investment under Defense Production Act Title III for its Nevada tungsten project. Fireweed has received Canadian and U.S. government funding for Mactung. Canada added tungsten to the minerals eligible for its Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit.

Having both metals inside the same district-scale corridor is what GoldHaven means when it says the strategic significance is enhanced. It is a fair claim, and it is also a claim about a corridor, not about a deposit.

Drills in August, Permits Permitting

The near-term catalyst is concrete and dated. Northtech Drilling has been engaged for an inaugural 5,000 to 7,000 metre diamond drill program, with mobilization targeted for approximately August 1, 2026.

The qualifier attached to that date is the one that matters: subject to receipt of final exploration permits. Permit applications are advancing in parallel with drill target finalization, meaning the Company is doing what it can control while waiting on something it cannot. Anyone who has watched a BC exploration season knows permits and weather decide whether a program happens on schedule, and neither takes instruction from a press release.

The rest of the queue: magnetic data is being integrated with geological mapping, historical drilling and surface geochemistry to finalize drill collars across the Kuhn tungsten corridor, the Magno and D Zone silver-zinc CRD targets, and the QMAGT-generated intrusive targets. Prospecting and geochemical follow-up is planned on the Storie molybdenum occurrence and the Cassiar Moly target, both now confirmed within the corridor. For a company that has never drilled this property, an inaugural 5,000 to 7,000 metre program is a real commitment and the first genuine test of whether the structural story survives contact with rock.

The Public Companies in Tungsten and Critical Minerals

GoldHaven is an early-stage exploration company with no defined mineral resource at Magno and is not directly comparable to the names below. These comparisons are for industry context only; each pursues a different asset base and business model, several are far larger or considerably further along, and none is a proxy for GoldHaven or implies any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable performance.

Almonty Industries (NASDAQ: ALM) is one of the leading non-Chinese tungsten producers, having commenced processing operations at its Sangdong mine in South Korea in mid-2026, moving that asset into revenue-generating production. Almonty sits at the mature end of the tungsten spectrum and illustrates the destination for a tungsten asset, separated from an early-stage explorer by years of drilling, studies, permitting, financing and construction.

Guardian Metal Resources (NYSE American: GMTL) is advancing the Pilot Mountain tungsten project in Nevada, delivering a Pre-Feasibility Study in June 2026 and drawing a US$6.2 million Department of War investment under Defense Production Act Title III. Guardian shows the policy tailwind behind Western tungsten specifically, though it is several development stages ahead of Magno.

Fireweed Metals (OTCQX: FWEDF) holds the Mactung deposit straddling the Yukon-Northwest Territories border, widely regarded as one of the largest high-grade undeveloped tungsten deposits globally, and has received both Canadian and U.S. government funding while advancing toward a feasibility study. Fireweed is the closest Canadian analogue here, a tungsten development story in a remote northern jurisdiction facing the same seasonal and logistical realities that shape exploration in northern BC.

Allied Critical Metals (OTCQB: ACMIF) is developing the Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, both historically significant producing sites, and has secured financing alongside an off-take agreement while advancing environmental permitting. Allied illustrates the same thesis GoldHaven is pursuing at Kuhn-Dead Goat: that historically mined tungsten ground, revisited with modern methods and a modern tungsten price, can be worth another look.

The Bottom Line

An airborne survey is a map, not a mine. GoldHaven has not defined a mineral resource at Magno, the historical tungsten estimate is expressly not a current resource, the historical intercepts are unverified, the surface values are selective, and the magnetic anomalies are conceptual targets that have never met a drill bit. The path from here runs through drilling, studies, permitting and financing the Company has not yet done.

What is genuinely different after this survey is the shape of the question. A property that read as a scatter of historical showings now reads, on the geophysics, as one structural corridor with tungsten, silver, zinc, copper and indium distributed along it, and that reframing is what a drill program gets designed against. With Northtech engaged, 5,000 to 7,000 metres planned, and a targeted August mobilization pending permits, GoldHaven is about to find out whether the corridor holds. For investors tracking how a district-scale exploration thesis gets tested, the markers worth watching are the final exploration permits, the August mobilization date holding or slipping, the first drill results from the Kuhn tungsten corridor, and the follow-up on Storie and Cassiar Moly.

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CONTACT

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SOURCES

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS), "GoldHaven Defines District-Scale Structural Corridor at Magno Following Completion and Interpretation of Largest Modern Airborne Survey on the Project" (news release, GLOBE NEWSWIRE, VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2026; 2,320.7 line-kilometres at 100-metre spacing flown by Dias Geophysical; district-scale corridor interpretation; surface values up to 2,370 g/t Ag, 6,550 ppm W, 334 ppm In; Kuhn-Dead Goat historical estimate of approximately 616,500 tonnes grading 0.48% WO₃; historical drill intercepts; Northtech Drilling engagement for 5,000 to 7,000 metre program targeting approximately August 1, 2026 mobilization subject to permits; Rob Birmingham quote; Qualified Person statement).



Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ALM), Guardian Metal Resources PLC (NYSE American: GMTL), Fireweed Metals Corp. (OTCQX: FWEDF), and Allied Critical Metals Inc. (OTCQB: ACMIF), corporate disclosures and market data, 2026.

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CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This publication may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including statements regarding: Northtech Drilling's inaugural 5,000 to 7,000 metre diamond drill program and its targeted mobilization on or about August 1, 2026, subject to receipt of final exploration permits; the integration of airborne magnetic data with geological mapping, historical drilling and surface geochemistry to finalize drill collar locations across the Kuhn tungsten corridor, the Magno and D Zone silver-zinc CRD targets, and QMAGT-generated intrusive targets; planned prospecting and geochemical follow-up on the Storie molybdenum occurrence and the Cassiar Moly target; the advancement of final exploration permit applications; the provision of interpreted QMAGT products, geological map updates and drill target summaries; and management's belief that the airborne survey interpretation provides the strongest geological framework the Company has had for drill targeting across the Magno Project. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many beyond the Company's control, including operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities; actual results of exploration activities; the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources; the inability of the Company to obtain necessary financing on suitable terms or at all; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or permits; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; title disputes; environmental issues and liabilities; changes in the demand and market price for commodities; lack of investor interest in future financings; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with certain securities commissions in Canada, available via www.sedarplus.ca. Actual results could differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. References to other companies are based on those companies' public disclosures, are provided for industry context only, and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable performance. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the Company's news releases.