Tanzania's Next Gold Mine Has Its Team, Its Financing, and Its Permits - Now It Just Has to Build

Issued on behalf of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd.

In the span of three weeks, a junior gold developer in northwestern Tanzania cleared its construction site of mineralization, secured regulatory advancement on a gold-denominated project loan, and formalized a Tanzanian-led EPCM team with Mining Commission approval. The checklist is getting short.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary — The Lake Victoria Goldfield in northwestern Tanzania is one of Africa's great producing gold belts — home to world-class mines operated by two of the industry's largest companies, and a region whose geological endowment has been drawing international mining capital for decades. Against that backdrop, a small Vancouver-listed junior has spent the past several years quietly assembling what may be one of the more overlooked near-term gold development stories on the continent: a fully permitted open-pit gold project in the Geita region, west of AngloGold Ashanti's flagship Geita mine, adjacent to Barrick Mining Corporation's Bulyanhulu high-grade underground mine, and now, as of July 2026, a project with a formalized EPCM team, a gold-denominated project loan in regulatory clearance, and a cleared construction site.

That company is Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., and the pace of its development milestones over the past month suggests the gap between 'junior developer' and 'mine builder' is narrowing.

Companies mentioned: Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) (FSE: E1K), AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE: AU) (JSE: ANG), Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE: B) (TSX: ABX), TRX Gold Corporation (NYSE American: TRX) (TSX: TRX), Robex Resources Inc. (TSXV: RBX) (OTCQB: RBRXF)

Three Milestones in Three Weeks

The pace of LVG's news flow in late June and early July 2026 is worth examining in sequence, because the three releases together tell a more complete story than any single announcement would on its own.

On June 23, the company announced the completion of a sterilization drilling program at Imwelo, 23 reverse circulation holes totaling approximately 1,050 metres drilled beneath the proposed process plant and accommodation camp footprints. The purpose of sterilization drilling is straightforward and essential: before pouring concrete for permanent infrastructure, you need to confirm there is no economic gold mineralization underneath it. All 23 holes confirmed the footprints are clear.

That is not a discovery, it is the absence of one, and that absence is exactly what the construction plan requires. With this program complete, the company can proceed with access-road upgrades, site clearing, and accommodation camp installation without the risk of burying potentially economic ore under cement. Geotechnical data gathered during the program also improves the foundation and civil design planning for the plant site.

On June 25, LVG provided an update on the regulatory process for its previously announced gold loan facility with Monetary Metals & Co. The facility, announced April 1, 2026, is structured as a loan of up to 6,000 ounces of gold, approximately US$25 million at current prices, and is denominated in gold rather than dollars.

That structure is unusually elegant for a junior developer: repaying the loan in gold means the company's financing cost is naturally hedged against the commodity it produces, eliminating the currency-mismatch risk that has destroyed value for many African juniors. LVG confirmed it is progressing the facility through the applicable Tanzanian regulatory approval, registration, and notification workstreams, a necessary step for any project-level foreign financing in Tanzania, alongside its previously completed C$4.165 million convertible debenture financing.

Then on July 2, the Mining Commission of Tanzania approved the formalized appointment of City Engineering Company Ltd. (CECL) as primary EPCM contractor and Sutton Consulting International Limited as international technical-support partner. This is a more significant milestone than it might appear in isolation. Tanzania's Mining (Local Content) Regulations require that Tanzanian companies and professionals play a meaningful role in mining project delivery.

CECL is a 100% Tanzanian-owned engineering and environmental services firm registered with the country's National Environment Management Council, Engineers Registration Board, and the Department of Water Resources. Its capabilities span geotechnical investigation, tailings storage facility and dam design, hydrology and hydrogeology modelling, environmental impact assessment support, and independent project management. Sutton provides international technical review and African mine-development experience as sub-consultant. Getting this structure approved by the Mining Commission is not a formality, it is a demonstration that LVG has built its development approach around Tanzanian regulatory requirements from the ground up, a posture that matters enormously for long-term project success in the country.

The Asset: Imwelo in Context

The Imwelo Gold Project is held by LVG through its wholly owned Tanzanian subsidiary, Tembo Gold (T) Limited, under Mining Licence ML 538/2015. It is located in the Geita region of northwestern Tanzania, the same district that hosts AngloGold Ashanti's Geita mine, one of Africa's largest and most profitable gold operations.

The project is fully permitted for mine construction and production, supported by a JORC-compliant 2021 pre-feasibility study. Atrium Research, which covers the stock with a Buy rating and a C$0.50 price target, models 2027 production of 8,700 ounces, net revenue of CA$38.7 million, and cash flow of CA$8.8 million from a first-year operation, modest numbers for a first year, but ones that establish the cash flow base from which the mine plan grows.

The company also holds a 100% interest in the Tembo project, adjacent to Barrick's Bulyanhulu mine, with over 50,000 metres of drilling completed. LVG has a strategic partnership with Taifa Group, Tanzania's largest mining contractor, with more than 30 years of experience and established relationships with Barrick, AngloGold Ashanti, Petra, and De Beers, which has agreed to obtain an equity stake in LVG and through its subsidiary Taifa Mining will conduct all contract mining and civil works at Imwelo. Taifa owns the largest fleet of mining equipment in Tanzania.

Barrick itself has made a direct equity investment in LVG, validating the company's in-country positioning and the quality of its Tembo asset. Management, directors, and strategic partners together own more than 60% of shares outstanding, a level of insider alignment that is unusually high for a company at this stage.

Financing a Mine in the Metal It Produces

The gold loan structure LVG is advancing with Monetary Metals & Co. deserves particular attention, because it represents a departure from the financing templates that have historically dominated junior mine development. A conventional bank debt facility for a Tanzanian mine project would typically be denominated in US dollars, carry interest rates that reflect both credit risk and country risk, and require the borrower to manage the exposure between dollar-denominated debt service and gold-denominated revenue. That mismatch has contributed to financial distress at a number of African juniors when gold prices declined or production timelines slipped.

A gold loan eliminates the mismatch. LVG borrows ounces and repays ounces, meaning the real cost of capital is fixed in gold terms regardless of where the dollar gold price sits at repayment. For a company whose revenue is gold, this is a structurally sound approach, and at 6,000 ounces, roughly US$25 million at current prices, the facility would cover a substantial portion of the Imwelo construction budget on non-dilutive terms.

The Tanzanian regulatory process for implementing the facility is advancing, and the company's convertible debenture financing, completed in three tranches totaling C$4.165 million, bearing 5% interest and convertible at C$0.30 per share, provides bridge financing for ongoing engineering, mine planning, and field programs in the interim.

The Tanzania Gold Names Investors Are Watching

Lake Victoria Gold is developing Imwelo within one of the most institutionally validated gold jurisdictions in Africa. The companies operating in and around the Lake Victoria Goldfield range from the largest gold producers on earth to small juniors attempting to replicate what the majors proved decades ago. Understanding that spectrum helps frame where LVG sits, and what the development-to-production path looks like for a company at its stage.

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE: AU) (JSE: ANG) is the literal neighbor of Imwelo and the anchor of the Geita district's investment case. AngloGold's Geita mine, located just east of Imwelo in the same Lake Victoria Goldfield, is among Africa's most productive gold operations, and the company's 2025 revenue of $9.89 billion, up 71% year over year, and earnings of $2.64 billion reflect the extraordinary leverage that a low-cost African gold producer has to elevated gold prices.

AngloGold's sustained profitability in the Geita region is the most direct available evidence that the geology, infrastructure, and regulatory environment surrounding LVG's Imwelo project can support commercially successful open-pit gold mining, and that the district rewards patient, disciplined project development. As the district's dominant producer and Imwelo's nearest large-scale neighbor, AngloGold's operational track record in Geita is the benchmark against which every other development story in the region is implicitly measured.

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE: B) (TSX: ABX) is not merely a peer, it is a direct equity investor in Lake Victoria Gold and the operator of the Bulyanhulu underground gold mine adjacent to LVG's Tembo project. Barrick's 12-million-ounce Bulyanhulu resource and its Twiga Minerals joint venture with the Tanzanian government, which has injected $4.79 billion into Tanzania's economy since its 2019 formation, represent one of the most consequential examples of major-company, government-partnership mine development in African mining history.

In Q1 2026, Barrick produced 719,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,708 per ounce, generating revenue of $5.22 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.98, well ahead of consensus expectations. Barrick's equity investment in LVG reflects institutional confidence in the company's Tanzanian positioning and its proximity to Bulyanhulu, a signal that carries weight in a region where the quality of a junior's neighbors is a meaningful indicator of geological and jurisdictional merit.

TRX Gold Corporation (NYSE American: TRX) (TSX: TRX) is the closest operational comparator in the Lake Victoria Goldfield, a junior that has already completed the development-to-production journey that LVG is now pursuing.

TRX operates the Buckreef Gold Project in the same Geita region of Tanzania, where it has built an open-pit mine and a processing plant and is actively expanding throughput. As a producing junior in the same district, Buckreef provides the most direct available template for what Imwelo's build-out and ramp-up might look like in practice, how long it takes to go from construction start to first pour, what cost structures look like at small-scale Tanzanian open-pit operations, and how the market values a producing Tanzanian junior relative to its NAV. TRX's experience in navigating Tanzanian local content requirements, Mining Commission approvals, and in-country construction logistics is the nearest real-world precedent for what LVG's EPCM team is preparing to execute.

Robex Resources Inc. (TSXV: RBX) (OTCQB: RBRXF) rounds out the peer set as a West African gold developer that has advanced along a similar trajectory, small-scale producing operation, systematic construction approach, African regulatory navigation, in a jurisdiction with comparable characteristics to Tanzania. Robex operates the Nampala gold mine in Mali and is advancing its flagship Kiniero gold project in Guinea, which received its environmental permit in 2024 and is targeting production in 2026.

The company's experience managing African construction timelines, community engagement, and government partnerships across multiple jurisdictions illustrates both the achievability and the execution complexity of the path LVG is on. These companies are referenced to illustrate the sector and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance; they differ substantially in size, stage, and jurisdiction, and Lake Victoria Gold has not yet commenced construction or production at Imwelo.

The Risks Worth Understanding

The investment case for Lake Victoria Gold rests on a construction-and-production timeline that has not yet been executed, and investors should weigh several categories of risk carefully. The most fundamental is execution risk: building a mine in Tanzania, even a relatively low-capital open-pit operation, involves managing logistics, labour, local content requirements, community relations, and supply-chain coordination in a complex operating environment.

The EPCM team has now been formalized and Mining Commission-approved, which reduces one category of risk, but actual construction performance depends on factors that no amount of planning can fully anticipate.

The Imwelo project economics are based on JORC-compliant PEA and PFS work that is not current under NI 43-101 standards, and the company has explicitly noted that any decision to commence production would not be based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves, which involves increased uncertainty and a higher risk of economic and technical failure.

The gold loan facility with Monetary Metals, while elegantly structured, remains subject to satisfaction of conditions and receipt of required Tanzanian regulatory approvals, it is not yet closed and funded. Tanzania is a jurisdiction with improving but not risk-free regulatory and political dynamics; changes in mining law, tax policy, or government priorities can affect project economics and timelines. Gold price volatility, while currently favorable, can affect the economics of small-scale producers disproportionately. And LVG, as a junior developer, will require access to capital markets beyond the current debenture and gold loan to fund any construction shortfall, with access on acceptable terms not guaranteed.

Why the Finish Line Is Visible

There is something clarifying about a project that has worked through most of the hard problems before construction begins. Imwelo has its permits. It has cleared its infrastructure footprint of mineralization. It has a Tanzanian-led EPCM structure that satisfies local content regulations and has received Mining Commission approval. It has Tanzania's largest mining contractor committed to civil works and contract mining. It has a strategic equity investor in Barrick whose Bulyanhulu mine sits next door. It is advancing a gold-denominated project loan through Tanzanian regulatory channels. And it is located in the same district as AngloGold Ashanti's Geita mine and TRX Gold's Buckreef operation, two proof-of-concepts that the Lake Victoria Goldfield rewards gold development when the execution is disciplined.

What Lake Victoria Gold does not yet have is a completed feasibility study under NI 43-101 standards, a closed project financing facility, or a construction start. Those are meaningful gaps, and investors should treat the distance between the current checklist and first gold pour with appropriate skepticism.

For a company trading at roughly 0.28x its NAV, as Atrium Research estimated at the time of the June sterilization drilling, the gap between what the market is currently pricing and what the project might deliver if construction proceeds on plan is one of the wider discounts available in the African gold developer space. Whether LVG can close that gap through execution over the next twelve to eighteen months is the question the company's management, EPCM team, and Tanzanian partners are now organized to answer.

CONTINUED… Learn more about Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. at: https://USANewsgroup.com/lvg-landing

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CONTACT:

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SOURCES:

Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. — "Lake Victoria Gold Formalizes Tanzanian-Led EPCM Team, Advancing the Fully Permitted Imwelo Gold Project Toward Construction" (July 2, 2026; CECL appointed as primary EPCM, Sutton as international technical partner, Mining Commission approval June 29, 2026, local content structure, C$4.165M debenture closing, CEO quote; TSXV: LVG, OTCQB: LVGLF, FSE: E1K):

Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. — "Lake Victoria Gold Advances Tanzanian Regulatory Process for Monetary Metals Gold Loan Facility" (June 25, 2026; gold loan up to 6,000 oz / ~US$25M, Monetary Metals & Co., Tanzanian regulatory workstreams advancing, non-dilutive project-level funding structure):

Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. — "Lake Victoria Gold Clears Path for Construction at Imwelo Following Successful Sterilization Drilling" (June 23, 2026; 23 RC holes / ~1,050m, plant and camp footprints clear of economic mineralization, geotechnical clay horizon data, Phase 1 site prep next steps):

Atrium Research — BUY rating / C$0.50 price target reiterated June 23, 2026 (NAV US$155.6M; LVG at 0.28x P/NAV; 2027E production 8,700 oz; net revenue CA$38.7M; cash flow CA$8.8M; AISC US$2,002/oz; market cap CA$62.7M; enterprise value CA$59.5M):

AngloGold Ashanti plc — 2025 annual revenue $9.89B (+71% YoY), earnings $2.64B (+163% YoY); Geita mine flagship in Lake Victoria Goldfield, Tanzania; NYSE: AU, JSE: ANG:

Barrick Mining Corporation — Q1 2026 results (May 11, 2026; production 719,000 oz gold; revenue $5.22B; adj. EPS $0.98; AISC $1,708/oz); Twiga JV $4.79B injected into Tanzania economy since 2019; 2026 full-year guidance 2.90–3.25 Moz gold; equity investor in LVG; NYSE: B, TSX: ABX:

TRX Gold Corporation — Buckreef Gold Project, Geita region Tanzania; producing open-pit junior in same district as Imwelo; plant and processing expansion underway 2026; NYSE American: TRX, TSX: TRX:

Robex Resources Inc. — Nampala mine (Mali); Kiniero Gold Project (Guinea), environmental permit 2024, production targeted 2026; West African gold producer/developer; TSXV: RBX, OTCQB: RBRXF:

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