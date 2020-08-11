A Leading ERP Software Provider, Xledger, Chose Creatio to Align its Marketing, Sales and Account Management Processes

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio (formerly bpm'online), a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced Xledger has become its client. A leading provider of cloud-based finance and ERP software has replaced three different legacy systems they used across offices in the USA, UK, Norway and Sweden with Sales Creatio and Marketing Creatio unified on one platform.

Xledger's primary goal was to automate its customer-facing processes, ensure ultimate alignment of sales, marketing and account management functions, foster best practice and consolidation of business systems. Among the key drivers for changing software were the need for accurate and reliable data, compliance with GDPR requirements, the need for self–service reporting via a set of appropriate applications, the need to support both direct and indirect channels, and others. The company was aiming for a single view of customers and prospects. They needed a solution, embracing the use of data to track and perform analysis and marketing activity across multiple communication channels using a standard methodology.

Xledger opted for Creatio as the solution has met all their business and technical requirements. They also noted the user-friendly interface and the flexibility of the solution.

"We selected Creatio as it provided us a global cloud-based centralised CRM solution that enabled the users and management team to see the single view of our customers and prospects. This is the first stage in our CRM evolution and Creatio and our implementation partner Praesto understand our vision and are there to help us achieve it," said Mark Pullen, CEO, Xledger UK.

Implementation of the system is being carried out by Praesto Consulting.

"As a leading Creatio partner we recognize the value it can offer clients such as Xledger and it's very pleasing to work with them to implement the full product suite. It says a lot about Creatio that another leader in the enterprise software space should see the same impressive product that has resonated so well with software analysts. We look forward to helping more software companies see the value of joined up sales, marketing and account management processes," said Dean Misquitta, Sales Director, Praesto Consulting.

