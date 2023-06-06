A Leading Global OEM Starts Production of 3 Car Models with Cipia's Driver Sense Driver Monitoring System

Cipia

06 Jun, 2023, 04:00 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced that a leading global OEM has started production on three car models that will integrate Cipia's Driver Sense driver monitoring system. The three vehicles are being produced for the global market, including the USA.

"The start of production of these models marks another remarkable milestone in our technological journey," said Yehuda Holtzman, CEO of Cipia. "It is another example of our In-Cabin sensing solution's robustness and maturity. Cipia is committed to making the driving experience safer for drivers, passengers, and all road users."

Cipia's Driver Sense DMS is being integrated into these car models; the technology behind Driver Sense software uses computer vision and AI to monitor a driver's state by tracking head pose, direction of gaze, driver position and actions to determine if the driver is drowsy or distracted, holding a phone while driving and more. Using the data provided by Cipia's Driver Sense, automakers can provide alerts to the driver in real time or take other advanced safety measures to ensure a safe journey.

About Cipia:

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company's product lineup includes Driver Sense (driver monitoring system), Cabin Sense (occupancy monitoring system) and Cipia-FS10, a complete video telematics and a driver monitoring solution for telematics service providers and fleets.

Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology, which has been selected by OEMs globally and serves vehicles on the roads today.

To date, Cipia holds 32 design wins, over 11 platforms, across 7 car manufacturers. Cipia's OEM customers currently include two electric car manufacturers in the US, SAIC Motors, Chery, an American car brand in China, and one additional leading car manufacturer in China.

Cipia Company Contact: 
Lazer Cohen 
[email protected] 
347-753-8256

Liat Rostock 
[email protected]

SOURCE Cipia

