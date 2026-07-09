A Leading North American Transportation and Logistics Provider Selects Datamatics to Implement Salesforce CRM

MUMBAI, India, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamatics (BSE: 532528) (NSE: DATAMATICS), a global Digital Technologies, Operations, and Experiences company, announced that it has been selected by a leading North American transportation and logistics company to implement Salesforce Cloud, enhancing CRM effectiveness and customer experience across its operations.

The client manages a high volume of customer interactions across diverse transportation and logistics operations. To strengthen CRM visibility and improve customer engagement, the organization is implementing Salesforce to create a scalable platform that enables teams to manage opportunities, customer relationships, and service interactions more effectively.

As part of the engagement, Datamatics will implement an enterprise-wide Salesforce Sales Cloud platform tailored to the customer's operational structure. The unified CRM platform, with customized business processes, a consolidated account hierarchy, and executive dashboards, will provide leadership with real-time visibility into customer relationships and sales opportunities across the organization.

The engagement also includes the migration of complex records using a structured, governance-led approach that ensures data integrity, minimizes business disruption, and enables a seamless transition. Additionally, Datamatics will integrate Salesforce with the customer's core enterprise applications, creating an AI-ready digital ecosystem that enables real-time data exchange, streamlines business processes, and enhances operational efficiency.

Rahul Kanodia, Vice Chairman and CEO, Datamatics, said, "Datamatics is a trusted partner to several global transportation and logistics providers in their digital transformation journey. With deep domain expertise and as a Salesforce Platinum Partner, we are well-positioned to successfully implement Salesforce CRM solutions that drive operational excellence, enhance customer experiences, and enable long-term business growth."

Datamatics is a Salesforce Consulting and ISV Partner with a stellar 4.9-star rating in the Salesforce partner ecosystem, delivering Salesforce-led digital transformation initiatives for enterprises across industries.

Datamatics currently works with leading transportation and logistics enterprises globally to accelerate digital transformation and modernize customer engagement.

About Datamatics:

Datamatics (BSE: 532528) (NSE: DATAMATICS) enables enterprises to go Deep in Digital to boost their productivity, customer experience, and competitive advantage. Datamatics' portfolio spans across three pillars including Digital Technologies, Digital Operations, and Digital Experiences. It has established products in Intelligent Document Processing, Robotic Process Automation, AI/ML models, Smart Workflows, Business Intelligence, and Automatic Fare Collection. Datamatics caters to a diverse global clientele across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has a presence across four continents with significant delivery centres in the USA, India, and the Philippines. To learn more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com

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SOURCE Datamatics Global Services Limited