A Leap Forward in Pet Care: Lick Sleeve's E-Collar Alternative Now Available Through Movora

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking development for post-surgery pet care, Lick Sleeve has named Movora as its exclusive veterinary distribution partner for North America. This partnership makes Lick Sleeve's innovative post-surgery protective leg sleeves for dogs widely available to veterinarians across the continent, offering a humane and efficient alternative to the traditional "cone of shame."

Lick Sleeve's patented leg sleeves for dogs have taken the veterinary world by storm, providing a unique solution to protect surgical sites while allowing pets to maintain their natural behaviors during the healing process.

Movora, renowned for its orthopedic implant offerings, including treatments such as TPLO (Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy), cranial cruciate ligament repair, total joint replacement, medial patellar luxation, and fracture repairs, has now added Lick Sleeve protective recovery sleeves to its product line. This strategic move empowers animal hospitals to integrate these sleeves into their post-surgery recovery protocols, enhancing the overall patient experience.

Dan Brown, MRCVS, Director of Movora's Global Scientific Advisory Board, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: "At Movora, we're committed to delivering the best veterinary outcomes in every way we can. We love how the Lick Sleeve lets animals maintain their natural behavior during healing while preventing self-trauma from licking the surgical site."

One of the key advantages of Lick Sleeve is its ability to improve pet owner compliance. According to Dr. David Allman, DVM, DACVS-SA, a prominent veterinary surgeon in the field, "Pet owners are three times more likely to use the Lick Sleeve than traditional e-collars. Removing the adverse effects of the e-collar gives animals a way to recover with improved quality of life, thus driving increased owner compliance."

This groundbreaking partnership between Lick Sleeve and Movora promises to revolutionize post-surgery pet care, making it more comfortable and less stressful for our beloved four-legged friends. Veterinarians across North America will now have greater access to this innovative post-surgery protective gear, ushering in a new era of recovery for our pets.

About Lick Sleeve:

Lick Sleeve, an innovative alternative to traditional e-collars, was conceptualized by Dr. David Allman, a board-certified small animal veterinary surgeon. Recognizing the challenges faced by pet owners in adhering to post-operative instructions, Dr. Allman created Lick Sleeve using a proprietary, patented design, and medical-grade fabric. This pioneering solution, born out of a demand for a kinder post-surgery care method, quickly positioned Lick Sleeve at the forefront of the e-collar alternative sector. The product made its notable debut at the Veterinary Orthopedic Society meeting in February 2020 marking a significant advancement in veterinary medicine.

About Movora:

Movora is a global provider of orthopedic implants sold to veterinarians, veterinary surgeons, and universities. Through its brands, BioMedtrix, Everost, KYON, IMEX Veterinary, Spectrum Instruments, and Veterinary Orthopedic Implants, it offers one of the broadest product portfolios within companion animal orthopedics, ranging from fracture plates to complete hip replacement systems. Movora also believes in supporting veterinary professionals throughout their careers and offers one of the most comprehensive calendars of Continuing Education courses in the industry, teaching DVMs and Veterinary Surgeons new techniques and procedures. Movora has regional headquarters in Florida, USA; Ontario, Canada; Zurich, Switzerland; and Tokyo, Japan. Learn more by visiting movora.com .

