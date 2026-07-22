A LEGACY REIMAGINED: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS RELEASE RENDERINGS FOR NEW STADIUM SET TO OPEN IN 2031

The Kansas City Chiefs released initial renderings for the club's brand new enclosed stadium set to open in 2031. Post this

"It's spectacular. It honors the rich legacy of this franchise while setting a bold course for the future of Chiefs Kingdom."

"While we're still finalizing many of the details, there are a few things we know for sure: it will hold 70,000 fans, it will still be the best place in the world to tailgate, and the whole building will be built for noise."

CHIEFS STADIUM RENDERINGS HERE (credit Chiefs and MANICA)

Key Details

$3 billion state-of-the-art stadium

Fully enclosed roof featuring translucent ETFE panels

Expected total capacity of approximately 70,000

More than 20,000 parking spots

CHIEFS NAME PAIR OF KANSAS CITY-BASED FIRMS TO STADIUM TEAM WITH MANICA SERVING AS LEAD DESIGN FIRM AND HNTB SERVING AS ARCHITECT OF RECORD

After an extensive and thorough lead design competition that led to these inspiring renderings, the Kansas City Chiefs also announced on Wednesday that the club has selected Kansas City-based MANICA as the lead design architect for the Chiefs new stadium. In addition, the Kansas City-based sports architecture firm HNTB has been selected as the architect of record (AOR) for the project. CAA ICON is serving as owner's representative on the stadium project, having led all elements of the RFQ, RFP, and lead design competition processes.

"We're proud to name MANICA as our lead design architect and HNTB as the architect of record for this transformational stadium undertaking which will come to life over the next five years," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. "We are incredibly fortunate that Kansas City is home to world-class sports and entertainment design talent, and that has been on full display throughout this process. David (Manica) and the MANICA team stood out throughout a rigorous months-long process, honoring and embracing our history while presenting a bold and dynamic vision for the future. We look forward to working alongside both firms to refine these plans and deliver the premier sports and entertainment venue not only in the Midwest, but in the world."

Today's announcement concludes a six-month lead design competition process between the two finalists.

"It is the honor of a lifetime to be entrusted with designing the next home of the Kansas City Chiefs in our hometown," said David Manica, president and owner, MANICA. "My entire team is committed to creating a stadium that honors the legacy, tradition, and unmatched energy of Arrowhead while boldly reimagining its future. This stadium is being designed not just for today's fans, but for the generations of Chiefs Kingdom to come – a place that reflects the passion, pride, and enduring strength of one of the greatest fan bases in all of sports."

The $3 billion state-of-the-art stadium will be fully enclosed with a translucent ETFE roof and is expected to have a total capacity of approximately 70,000. The team, along with MANICA, has worked to incorporate – and improve – many of the club's and fanbase's beloved traditions. Parking lot infrastructure will be built specifically to enhance the tailgating experience. The stadium's size, shape, and roof geometry have been studied by audio engineers to maximize crowd noise and help ensure that Chiefs fans can continue to provide an unrivaled homefield advantage. The stadium's seating bowl is reminiscent of Arrowhead Stadium; it will include a Drum Deck for pregame and in-game ceremonies, as well as the prominent placement of the Chiefs Ring of Honor above the bowl. The roof will also include more than 400,000 square feet of translucent panels directly above the playing surface, maximizing visibility for military flyovers.

Outside the stadium, Chiefs fans will be able to visit the Lamar Hunt statue in a modern plaza, access a specially curated Chiefs Hall of Honor more than twice the size of its current space, and peruse an expanded Chiefs Team Store approximately four times larger than the current store. The stadium will also anchor a vibrant mixed-use development which will further augment the gameday experience.

"The opportunity to help shape the next home of the Kansas City Chiefs is deeply meaningful to HNTB," said Tom O'Grady, president of HNTB and project executive. "This project brings together our deep roots in Kansas City and our experience delivering transformative sports and entertainment venues that elevate the fan experience and strengthen community connections. Together with MANICA, we look forward to creating a destination that reflects the legacy of the Chiefs and becomes an enduring landmark for generations of fans."

Based on the most recent economic impact figures released by the club, the fixed-roof stadium project in Wyandotte County, Kansas, – along with the practice facility/team headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and two private ancillary mixed-use development districts – is slated to deliver 36,500 full-time equivalent (FTE) job-years and $8.2 billion in economic impact for the Kansas City region during the construction period. The stadium – along with the practice facility and surrounding developments – is slated to support 8,500 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs and generate $1.5 billion in economic impact annually for the region once operational.

The project is being financed through a public-private partnership, with the public portion funded through Sales Tax and Revenue (STAR) bonds and the Attracting Professional Sports to Kansas Fund. Both funding mechanisms were established specifically to ensure that there will be no new state taxes and no negative impact on the state budget. The remaining portion will be privately funded. The project also includes $1 billion in additional development in the State of Kansas.

--CHIEFS--

Notes to Media:

Previous MANICA-designed renderings of a potential new stadium for the Chiefs were circulated in 2024. They were not part of the Chiefs-led design competition process. Please use only today's renderings.

About MANICA

MANICA combines extensive large-scale project experience with the creativity and personal engagement of a boutique international design studio. Founded in 2007 by David Manica, the firm has established itself as a leader in the sports and entertainment industry through its distinctive blend of specialized expertise and inventive design thinking. The MANICA team approaches each project through open collaboration with clients, delivering innovative and economically responsible solutions grounded in exceptional attention to detail. MANICA's mission is to develop design solutions that balance revenue generation, operational efficiency, and the ultimate fan experience while integrating the most current trends in stadium and venue design. From pioneering new seating experiences to creating adaptable, multi-purpose environments, MANICA delivers projects that enhance both performance and long-term value. For more information, visit www.manica.global.

About HNTB Architecture Design

HNTB shapes shared experiences through purposeful, human-centered design. Guided by client needs and grounded in a balance of creative expression and technical rigor, HNTB delivers award-winning projects across sports, aviation and transportation markets. The firm brings together design, planning and technical expertise to create spaces that clarify movement, elevate the experience and strengthen connections among people and communities. Through an integrated, collaborative approach, HNTB delivers design solutions that perform today and endure over time. Discover HNTB's Spark at www.hntb.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Kansas City Chiefs Football Club Inc