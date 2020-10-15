Created by Anomaly New York, the campaign depicts the story of Don Julio González through a collection of cinematic shorts and still imagery that will be featured across digital and social media. Shot entirely in Mexico, the creative treatments highlight Don Julio González's 'Principles of Devotion' that bring to life the perplexing processes that resulted in liquid perfection. From whispering to his agave plants, to planting them uncharacteristically further apart in the Highlands of Jalisco, Don Julio González's principles elevated the standards of tequila making into what we know today.

"We are proud to introduce the 'A Life Devoted to Tequila Making' campaign in honor of the incredible yet unconventional legend of our founder Don Julio González as told by the true stars who have helped to share Don Julio with the world – the bartenders," shares Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila, Diageo North America. "Don Julio didn't set out on his tequila making journey for fame or money, but rather he was devoted to crafting the highest quality tequila to enjoy with friends and family. Our friends and family in the bar and restaurant community are equally devoted, and we owe it to them to show our support, which is why we're donating an additional $25,000 to the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation, a valued partner throughout this pandemic."



Tequila Don Julio's new donation to the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation, an advocacy and action nonprofit created by and for restaurant workers, will be made in Don Julio González's honor. This donation is a part of an ongoing effort as the brand continues to support friends and familia in the bar and restaurant community who have shared our tequila with the world throughout the years and are amongst the hardest hit during this incredibly challenging time.



To view the campaign please visit @DonJulioTequila on Instagram. To find out more about the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation's COVID relief for the trade community, please visit www.RestaurantWorkersCF.org.

Contact:

DIAGEO, Jamie Hakim, [email protected]

Hunter PR, [email protected]

About Tequila Don Julio

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio REAL. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation

Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation is an advocacy and action nonprofit created by and for restaurant workers. RWCF was founded in 2018 to advocate for – and raise funds for other nonprofits working toward – gender equity, racial justice, fair wages, and healthy work environments in the restaurant industry. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, RWCF's additional focus is on supporting workers in crisis and small business owners with the Restaurant Workers COVID19 Crisis Relief Fund.

RWCF is America's first nonprofit using the community foundation model to support people in a particular labor segment. We are a community dedicated to making the restaurant industry more hospitable to everyone. In our normal model (prior to the establishment of the crisis relief fund) one third of the funds we raise goes to our own community-building and advocacy efforts, one third to grantmaking to other nonprofits (ones that provide career training, advocate for fair wage policies and worker rights, or provide services for restaurant workers related to gender and racial equity, and mental health and substance abuse) and one third is allocated to an impact investing fund, with which we aim to positively affect worker rights in the industry.

www.RestaurantWorkersCF.org

@RWCFUSA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn

SOURCE Tequila Don Julio

Related Links

http://www.donjulio.com/

