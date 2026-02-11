A Life of Style and Giving: The Estate of Joanna Carson at John Moran Auctioneers

Tues., March 3rd, 2026 | 10:00am PST

LOS ANGELES, Feb.11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- John Moran Auctioneers is proud to present The Estate of Joanna Carson, a landmark auction offering more than 400 exceptional lots from the collection of a noted arts patron and philanthropic leader. Taking place Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 10am PST, the sale features fine art by artists including Claude Lalanne, Reg Butler, Max Ernst, Rufino Tamayo, and Jean Cocteau, alongside decorative highlights such as a Puiforcat Royal flatware service, Sedlacek Co. sterling silver plates, and an extensive Royal Copenhagen Flora Danica porcelain collection. The auction also includes standout jewelry by Oscar Heyman & Brothers for Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, and David Webb, as well as a stylish selection of couture clothing and handbags from houses including Chanel, Gianni Versace, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Oscar de la Renta, Fendi, Chloé, Louis Vuitton, and more.

Joanna Carson was a former model, philanthropist, and Broadway producer whose life was defined far more by generosity than by celebrity. Born Johanna Ulrich and raised in New York, she married professional backgammon player Tim Holland in 1960, and the couple shared a son, Joe, during their six-year marriage. Following their divorce, Joanna supported herself as a prominent fashion model, rising to become one of New York's top figures in the industry. In 1971, she met Johnny Carson, host of The Tonight Show, at the 21 Club, and they married the following year. Beyond her public image, Joanna was deeply committed to charitable giving; for more than fifty years, she helped establish the Women's Rape Treatment Center and supported organizations serving children with disabilities through her longtime involvement with SHARE (Share Happily and Reap Endlessly). She also worked closely with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and contributed to numerous other causes, reportedly helping direct nearly $200 million to programs and organizations she cared about. While many remember Joanna for her high-profile marriage and divorce, those who knew her best recall a gracious, kind woman who used that chapter of her life to fuel a lifetime of giving. Proceeds from the Estate of Joanna Carson will benefit Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the David Geffen Foundation, and the Cher Foundation, extending her legacy of generosity for generations to come.

Fine art highlights are led by Lot 225, Claude Lalanne's "Pomme Bouche" from 1980, a bronze sculpture estimated at $30,000–50,000, showcasing the playful elegance that made Lalanne a beloved figure in postwar French art and design. Best known for her work as part of Les Lalanne alongside her husband François-Xavier Lalanne, Claude Lalanne blended sculpture, furniture, and jewelry into expressive, nature-inspired forms. Another standout is Lot 298, Reg Butler's "Musée Imaginaire", valued at $30,000–50,000. Comprising 39 patinated bronze figures housed in a custom wood and mirror-backed display case, this rare edition 1 of 9 work reflects Butler's shift toward intimate, contemplative sculpture in the early 1960s, drawing on André Malraux's idea of the "imaginary museum" and inviting viewers to see themselves as part of the piece. Surrealist sculpture is represented by Lot 291, Max Ernst's "Janus", a verdigris-patinated bronze estimated $30,000–50,000. Produced in an edition of 20 with multiple patina variations, the work captures Ernst's fascination with duality and transformation, extending the visual language of his paintings into three dimensions. Rounding out the section is Lot 254, Rufino Tamayo's 1977 work, "Galaxia", with an estimate of $10,000–15,000. Created using the innovative mixografía technique Tamayo developed in the 1970s, the work reflects his signature fusion of modernist form and indigenous Mexican influence.

The sale offers an impressive range of tableware, from full porcelain dinner services and sterling flatware to glass goblets and candlesticks, by makers including Puiforcat, Royal Copenhagen, Baccarat, Tiffany & Co., Lalique, Richard Ginori, and more. A standout is Lot 199, a late 20th century Puiforcat sterling silver 'Royal' flatware service comprising 151 pieces, estimated at $20,000–30,000. Also featured is an extensive collection of Royal Copenhagen porcelain in the 'Flora Danica' pattern spanning across Lots 402–420, each painted with a botanical specimen, with estimates ranging from $400 to $7,000.

Decorative highlights in the sale range from sculptural statement pieces to classic furnishings, starting with Lot 220, a pair of Zig-Zag–style gilt bronze andirons after Alberto Giacometti, circa 1978, estimated $7,000–9,000. Lot 221 features a pair of wrought-iron figural andirons by Samuel Marx, circa 1940, valued at $4,000–6,000. Also included is Lot 243, a pair of Grand Tour–style patinated bronze Pompeian deer with an estimate of $2,000–4,000. Rounding out the selection is Lot 245, a Louis XV–style bureau plat with gilt-bronze mounts, foliate detailing, and a gilt-stamped white leather top, estimated at $1,200–1,800.

Collectors are sure to take notice of the stunning selection of jewelry, led by Lot 79, an elegant 1977 necklace by Oscar Heyman & Brothers for Cartier crafted in 18K gold and platinum and set with sixty-nine graduated pear-shaped diamonds totaling approximately 24.15 carats, estimated $20,000–30,000. Also featured is Lot 78, a Van Cleef & Arpels 18K gold ring showcasing oval turquoise cabochons arranged in a floral motif and accented with twenty-four round diamonds weighing approximately 3.60 carats, estimated at $7,000–10,000. Rounding out the highlights is Lot 29, a striking David Webb butterfly brooch in 18K gold and platinum, with richly textured wings set with round, baguette, and shield-shaped diamonds totaling approximately 7.25 carats, estimated at $7,000–9,000.

