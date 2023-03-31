A Life-Saving App: Get Faster Emergency Help with RedSOS

The RedSOS app decreases emergency response times with its proprietary LiveGPS technology and voice-free activation.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an emergency, every second counts, but an estimated 23 million calls to 911 are misrouted every year , delaying life-saving treatment to people in critical situations. To get emergency help to victims faster, the RedSOS app is modernizing the emergency response process with its proprietary LiveGPS technology that sends help to your exact GPS location without voice activation. This has reduced emergency response times by over 40% in some cases.

In traditional emergency response, callers are immediately asked to provide the location and nature of the emergency. This information can be difficult to articulate quickly in moments of distress.

"Oftentimes, we only receive a cross street or generalized area of where the caller may be," says Fire Lieutenant, paramedic, and owner of Frontline Medical Defense David Miller. "The biggest challenge to providing timely response is distance. The further away a caller or incident is, the longer it will take to get there. Add that with challenges of finding the exact location of the caller or patient, and the more delayed help will be."

To bridge the gap between legacy emergency technologies and the location data first responders need, the RedSOS app immediately sends your precise GPS location to emergency responders. With its own SafeSat network, RedSOS allocates the nearest emergency responders based on your GPS coordinates which are continuously updated so you receive help—even on the move.

The RedSOS app does not require voice activation. With the push of a button, emergency help is on the way—a critical feature for emergencies where a caller can't breathe or speak, is disoriented, is deaf or heard of hearing, or when speaking can put the caller at greater risk. The combination of RedSOS's voice-free activation and proprietary LiveGPS technology can shave minutes off response times.

"It can be a matter of life and death not knowing the exact location of a caller," says Advanced EMT Anthony Levan of Cetronia Ambulance Corps , "Every minute lost in a stroke, cardiac arrest, or overdose could be fatal."

U.S. regulators estimate that shaving one minute off emergency response times could save up to 10,000 lives each year. With RedSOS's 1-second SOS activation, victims can get help faster.

The RedSOS app is available in the Google Play and Apple App stores and works on both cellular or WiFi data. Plans start at $10/month. Visit www.redsos.com for more information.

