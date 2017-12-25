A lifestyle eyewear brand, aojo opens its doors in Hong Kong with 30 minute express collection service

Since its launch in 2013, aojo has expanded its presence to over 400 stores around the world. With a wide variety of high quality eyewear, aojo offers its customers functional, stylish and fashionable optical frames, sunglasses, PC glasses, and reading glasses for all its customers. The brand emphasis to deliver personalized service, speed and quality clearly differentiate itself in the market where customers can expect to collect their glasses within 30 minutes of placing their order.

aojo takes pride in the material used to achieve the best quality and fashionable eyewear for all. Human factors, ergonomic research data and fashion trends are carefully studied, engineered and infused in the product design, allowing users to experience the best comfort under all occasions.

The brand strongly believes in delivering the highest customer satisfaction and all staff are well trained with in-house training on a regular basis. The team is always learning and improving their skills, customer service and product knowledge to ensure customers will keep aojo as their most preferred eyewear provider in the competitive market.

With just 4 years of development, aojo has proven to be the preferred eyewear choice among the customers of all age groups where millions of aojo's products were sold every year. The store features an open concept shopping experience which allows customers to feel and try-on any of the eyewear without any restrictions. Professional advice and eye checks are readily available in-store to assist customers with their shopping decision.

Keeping the mission statement in mind - 'aojo fits you', the brand is dedicated to provide the best quality, value and service to meet our customers' needs. During the recent interview with Ms Hu Xiaoyi, General Manager of aojo, Ms Hu was confident that anyone who visits aojo should find glasses that will fit them ideally.

"The first expansion of aojo in Hong Kong is a leap stone for Photosynthesis Group especially after the successful launch of its subsidiary brand, MUJOSH just 1 year ago. We strongly believe that with aojo's unique brand identity, personalized customer service and stylish product designs for its customers, aojo will be a standout among the rest in the market", said Ms Grace Zhang, General Manager of Photosynthesis Group International Business Division.

About aojo

"A" All - a brand for all

"O" Optional - numerous options for you

"J" Joyful - a joyful experience

"O" O2O - online to offline

