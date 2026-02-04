A-LIGN Appoints Adam Rudo as Strategic Advisor to Support Federal Growth

Veteran national security executive to advise CMMC strategy, DoD go-to-market and DIB engagement

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN , a leading provider in cybersecurity compliance, today announced that Adam Rudo is partnering with the company as a Strategic Advisor, supporting the company's strategy and execution across the Department of Defense (DoD) ecosystem and the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

With dozens of Level 2 certifications completed and hundreds more in progress, A-LIGN continues to see banner growth as a leading C3PAO for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). A-LIGN employs more than 20 CMMC Certified Professionals (CCPs) and CMMC Certified Assessors (CCAs), and is an official CMMC Approved Training Provider.

In his advisory role, Rudo will guide A-LIGN's CMMC and DIB go-to-market strategy, support business development and partner engagement, and advise on the continued evolution of A-SCEND , A-LIGN's proprietary compliance management software, to ensure it meets public sector needs. He will also focus on increasing A-LIGN's presence within the DIB by building strategic relationships with government and commercial stakeholders, and advising on innovation opportunities across A-LIGN's CMMC services.

"Adam's experience operating at the intersection of mission, scale, and cybersecurity makes him uniquely qualified to support A-LIGN's growth in the federal market," said Scott Price, CEO of A-LIGN. "As CMMC moves from policy to execution, organizations across the Defense Industrial Base need partners who understand both compliance and mission impact. Adam's leadership across the national security community strengthens our ability to support customers navigating evolving DoD cybersecurity requirements."

Rudo brings decades of leadership experience across the national security and intelligence communities, including senior executive roles at ManTech, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), and Lockheed Martin, where he led large-scale cyber, IT, and analytics business units and programs in support of Intelligence Community and DoD missions.

"What drew me to A-LIGN is the combination of deep compliance expertise and a clear commitment to modern, technology-led delivery," Rudo said. "CMMC represents a pivotal shift for the Defense Industrial Base, and mission success will depend on pairing rigorous standards with scalable, efficient execution. I'm excited to work with the A-LIGN team to help organizations meet DoD requirements while strengthening their long-term cybersecurity posture."

