A-LIGN Strengthens EMEA Presence with London Hub and Strategic Leadership Additions

45%+ regional growth amidst rising regulatory pressure fuels expanded global presence

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN , a leading provider in cybersecurity compliance, today announced strategic global expansion with the opening of a new London office. This move follows significant customer and partner growth, and unprecedented demand for compliance across EMEA. With new customer bookings up 45% year-over-year and existing customer bookings rising 60%, A-LIGN's new office opening is the latest momentum indicator for the company.

As regulatory requirements become more stringent, compliance is becoming a top enterprise priority. Additionally, nearly three quarters of companies are highly concerned about AI's impact on compliance, and 75% are seeking out AI audits or certifications as a solution. This highlights the challenge enterprise leaders are facing as they now have to manage AI-related risk across complex, multi-entity and global ecosystems.

To support this rapid growth, A-LIGN has increased its EMEA-based employee count by nearly 40% since 2024, including new senior leadership hires to drive the office expansion: Darin Welfare , DVP, EMEA Sales, Helen Spicer , Head of International Marketing and Harvey Flather , Director of Alliances EMEA. These hires strengthen A-LIGN's ability to better serve customers, deliver high-quality audits for multinational organizations and scale its partner ecosystem.

"A wave of emerging regulations like the EU AI Act, NIS2, DORA, and C5 represents a fundamental shift in how global companies approach trust and governance," said Scott Price, CEO of A-LIGN. "Our growth in EMEA is a direct response to the growing demand for local expertise in navigating these complexities. With our London office and expanded regional team combined with A-SCEND, our AI-powered audit management platform, we are empowering our customers to turn regulatory complexity into a competitive advantage. As a leader in global compliance, we're focused on helping organizations streamline compliance through certifications like ISO 27001, SOC 2 and ISO 42001 to better mitigate risk across markets and scale with confidence."

This momentum is also reflected in A-LIGN's growing roster of leading EMEA-based customers, including Synthesia , a global AI video platform serving 65,000+ organizations worldwide, which partnered with A-LIGN to achieve ISO/IEC 42001 certification and set a new standard for AI governance.

"Partnering with A-LIGN enabled us to navigate the evolving AI compliance landscape and achieve ISO/IEC 42001 certification with confidence," said Martin Tschammer, Head of Security at Synthesia. "Their expertise helped us further strengthen our security posture and reinforce our commitment to responsible AI — deepening trust with both our clients and the market."

Learn more about how A-LIGN's expanded EMEA team and compliance expertise can help organizations navigate evolving AI and cybersecurity regulations at www.a-lign.com .

