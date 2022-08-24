A-LIGN Disrupts the Cybersecurity Compliance Industry as the First Organization to Provide a Complete Compliance Automation Solution and Full Audit Services From a Single Global Provider

With new features and an optimized audit process, A-SCEND, the intuitive cybersecurity compliance automation software, provides a single-provider seamless approach from readiness to report.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN , the leading cybersecurity compliance and audit firm, announced today the release of significant compliance automation updates to their compliance management platform, A-SCEND, making it the industry's first end-to-end compliance software on the market resulting in the highest quality reports efficiently. A-SCEND allows teams of all sizes to gain instant visibility into their cybersecurity and compliance standing, create policies, and manage evidence, all in one centralized platform.

A-SCEND is A-LIGN's award-winning compliance automation platform that combines decades of auditor experience, millions of information requests reviewed for compliance, and thousands of client input with intuitive automation. The software can meet the demand of all organizational compliance audit needs, enable security year-round, and help rapidly scale an organization's business as its compliance needs grow. As the top SOC 2 issuer in the world, and with the broadest breadth and depth of compliance services, A-LIGN can support businesses of any size across any industry with their compliance needs.

"Existing audit readiness software providers typically cover the readiness portion of an audit but require additional vendors to conduct audits and assessments for organizations. In turn, traditional CPA firms can conduct the audit portion of compliance, but typically have a long and tedious process for collecting evidence and ensuring an organization is audit-ready," said Scott Price, CEO of A-LIGN. "With the combination of the new A-SCEND features and our audit experience, organizations now have a complete, comprehensive solution with the most optimized audit process through a single provider. We bridge the gap between auditor experience and intuitive compliance automation software and can support the entire audit journey from readiness to report."

A-SCEND's New Features

Automated Evidence Collection: Saves time and resources

Saves time and resources Cloud Integrations: Gets organizations from readiness to report faster

Gets organizations from readiness to report faster Continuous Monitoring: Reduces potential security threats

Reduces potential security threats Policy Center: Provides readily available industry best practices

Provides readily available industry best practices Guided Readiness Assessments: Decreases time to reach audit readiness

Decreases time to reach audit readiness Consolidated Audit Requests: Satisfies multiple audit requirements easily

Organizations will benefit from a streamlined end-to-end audit journey that results in a trusted, well-respected SOC 2 report for stakeholders who require the utmost validation of their protected information. With these new feature introductions to A-SCEND and an optimized audit process, A-LIGN continues to bring its customer-first, technology-forward services approach to organizations worldwide.

To learn more about streamlining audits and reaching compliance faster with A-LIGN, please visit https://www.a-lign.com/a-scend .

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 3,300 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

410-302-9459

[email protected]

SOURCE A-LIGN