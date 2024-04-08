A-LIGN Names Michael Branca as Chief Financial Officer

TAMPA, Fla., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN, the leading provider in cybersecurity compliance, has appointed Michael Branca as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Branca previously served as A-LIGN's CFO from 2020 to 2022, where he led Warburg Pincus and FTV Capital's strategic investment in A-LIGN. Branca rejoined A-LIGN as interim CFO in Q4 of 2023 as the firm reinforced its position as the leader in high-quality, efficient audit services.

Michael Branca, Chief Financial Officer at A-LIGN

"We're thrilled to bring Mike back to the A-LIGN team. His financial experience and deep understanding of both the company and the compliance market makes him an invaluable resource that will be instrumental in accelerating A-LIGN's growth," said Scott Price, CEO of A-LIGN.

Over the past two decades, Branca has served as CFO for multiple private equity-owned portfolio companies. At all previous five private equity portfolio companies, Branca's tenure was marked by his ability to improve operating margins and cash flow through strong financial leadership and operating frameworks. Further, Branca has played a key role in the acquisition of more than 35 companies. All five companies were successfully exited, delivering significant value for their shareholders.

Branca returns to A-LIGN's leadership team during a crucial time for the company, which resulted in record-breaking sales in Q1 2024. Earlier this year, A-LIGN unveiled its strategic pivot towards quality and efficiency, along with refreshed branding, and innovative partnerships with leading GRC solutions.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and HITRUST and a top three FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.

