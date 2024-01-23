A-LIGN Obtains ISO UKAS Accreditation, Expands Global Compliance Footprint

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN, the leading cybersecurity compliance solutions provider, announced today its UKAS accreditation for ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/ISO 27701 certification services. This accreditation further solidifies A-LIGN's commitment to catering for growing EMEA customer demand.

UKAS (United Kingdom Accreditation Service) is a highly regarded accreditation body, appointed to assess organizations providing certification, testing, inspection, and calibration services. With both ANAB (ANSI National Accreditation Board) and UKAS accreditations, A-LIGN is uniquely positioned to cater to the diverse compliance needs of organizations navigating US-based regulations and/or European directives.

Clients can now obtain ISO 27001 or 27701 certification with ANAB accreditation, UKAS accreditation, or both. US-based and EMEA-based organizations can expand their businesses overseas and demonstrate their commitment to quality compliance. 

ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 are well-known and long-standing cybersecurity certifications used to demonstrate confidentiality, integrity, and availability requirements and controls within organizations' Information Security Management System (ISMS). As an accredited certification body, A-LIGN has completed over 2,000 ISO audits for over 900 customers, attaining a 94% customer satisfaction rating.

"Obtaining ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 UKAS accreditation marks a significant milestone for A-LIGN and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing a world-class audit experience for our clients around the globe," said Steve Simmons, Chief Operating Officer at A-LIGN. "Now, businesses in EMEA can show their stakeholders that they take security seriously with ISO certification from a respected European accreditor."

With ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications backed by the prestigious UKAS accreditation and an audit experience unparalleled in quality and efficiency, companies can operate with confidence and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to data security and privacy.

To learn more about A-LIGN's ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 services and how they can benefit your organization, contact A-LIGN today.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and HITRUST and a top three FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com. 

CONTACT: Abigail Rodrigues, [email protected]

