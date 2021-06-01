A-LIGN's Michael Branca Named Tampa Bay Business Journal 2021 CFO of the Year Honoree

TAMPA, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN is excited to announce that Michael Branca has been awarded 2021 CFO of the Year Honoree by The Tampa Bay Business Journal . The award honors Tampa Bay's top financial executives for their financial leadership and outstanding performance, which became more invaluable as companies navigated the Covid-19 pandemic throughout 2020 and into 2021.

"I'm completely humbled by the recognition A-LIGN and specifically our leadership team has received recently," stated Scott Price, CEO of A-LIGN. "On the heels of winning the 'Market Leader in Compliance' and 'Editor's Choice in SMB Cybersecurity' at RSA and Arti Lalwani's recognition as a 2021 Women Leaders in Technology by Consulting Magazine, Michael is named a top CFO for his leadership, performance and community contribution. I feel so fortunate to work with this top-notch team on a daily basis and look forward to what we can accomplish together in 2021 and beyond."

Since joining A-LIGN in June 2020, Branca's focused and data-driven leadership style has brought a new level of cross-functional accountability and visibility to the organization, increasing the overall "say-do ratio" for the company. With the broad need for cybersecurity prevention measures fueling A-LIGN's rapid growth, Branca's attention to cash flow and operational growth has placed A-LIGN on a solid foundation to drive strategic priorities throughout the remainder of 2021 and beyond. With Branca at the helm, A-LIGN has increased its growth rate to well over 30% YoY, improved operating margins by over 10 points and increased its cash position by 30-fold.

"I'm so honored to be recognized as a top performing CFO by the Tampa Bay Business Journal," stated Branca, "and proud to be working with this purpose-driven professional services organization that truly puts its clients first. I attribute our success to the quality work done by that team, backed by a strong Financial Management Framework that keeps us aligned at the uppermost levels of the company. The positive outcomes of these efforts demonstrates A-LIGN's core values of Do the Right Thing, Always and Commit to Quality, both of which are paramount in creating a culture of excellence and accountability."

The winners are highlighted in the Tampa Bay Business Journal and celebrated through a virtual program. To learn more about Michael Branca, please read his Tampa Bay Business Journal interview here .

Michael Branca, Chief Financial Officer

Michael Branca brings over 20 years of enterprise technology financial leadership to A-LIGN. Over the past two decades, he has served as CFO for multiple private equity-owned portfolio companies, leading them all to successful exits totaling more than $1.6B by driving business performance through strategy development and operational execution. Branca is responsible for strategically driving A-LIGN's financial operations and leading A-LIGN through its next chapter of growth.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, designated CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

