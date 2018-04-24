A Little Makeup Can Make A Big Difference

This year's event will feature 35 of the leading names in color cosmetics, fragrance, skin, body, and hair care, including MAC, Clarins, Givenchy, Dior, skyn ICELAND, Dr. Dennis Gross®, Perricone, Laura Geller NY, Bobbi Brown, Skinfix and many more. Best of all, 80% of the purchase price* of donated merchandise benefits Cancer and Careers, a national non-profit established by the Cosmetic Executive Women Foundation to help people with cancer thrive in the workplace. As an added incentive, shoppers will also receive a special Gift with Purchase and cosmetic case valued at a minimum of $151**.

"Since its inception in 2013, Beauty with Benefits has generated $6 million for Cancer and Careers," said Rob Robillard, Vice President of Integrated Beauty for Qurate Retail Group. "We are proud to help unite so many powerful names in the beauty industry in support of a common goal, and are excited to welcome 10 new brands to this year's promotion, as well as one new brand to QVC. We look forward to offering our customers the opportunity to join us as we prove that there's nothing more beautiful than giving back to those who need it most."

For more than three decades, QVC has valued the importance of relationships and will once again be demonstrating this by joining forces with beauty influencers to help raise awareness of Beauty with Benefits and generate funds for Cancer and Careers. It's all part of QVC's ongoing commitment to promoting women's entrepreneurship, empowerment and wellness by creating and enabling professional experiences and relationships where women can thrive.

"I can't think of a better way to inspire women through beauty than being involved with a cause like Cancer and Careers," said Laura Geller, Founder of Laura Geller New York. "Beauty with Benefits gives consumers the perfect opportunity to purchase items that help them look and feel beautiful, while feeling empowered to give back."

To shop the collection, visit "QVC and CEW Present Beauty with Benefits." Products featured as part of the event will be available, while supplies last, through QVC.com, the QVC apps or by calling 800.345.1515. Additional information about Beauty with Benefits can be found by visiting QVC's Newsroom.

About QVC, Inc.

QVC, Inc., exceeds the expectations of everyone we touch by delivering the joy of discovery through the power of relationships. Every day, in nine countries, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry. Along the way, we connect shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa. and founded in 1986, QVC has more than 17,000 employees and has retail operations in the U.S., Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, and through a joint venture in China. Worldwide, QVC engages shoppers on 14 broadcast networks reaching approximately 370 million homes, seven websites, and 220 social pages. Visit corporate.qvc.com to learn more.

QVC, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB), which includes QVC, HSN, zulily and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail Group"), as well as other minority investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a third way to shop -- beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores -- and is #1 in video commerce, #3 in ecommerce in North America and #3 in mobile commerce in the U.S. (according to Internet Retailer). For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com. QVC, Q, and the Q Ribbon Logo are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

About Cosmetic Executive Women

Cosmetic Executive Women, Inc. (CEW) is a global, nonprofit professional organization with 9,000 members, both men and women, from over 2,250 companies in the beauty and related industries. For more information, log on to www.cew.org. The CEW Foundation is the philanthropic arm of CEW, Inc., which founded Cancer and Careers, a groundbreaking initiative that empowers and educates people with cancer to thrive in their workplace by providing expert advice, interactive tools and educational events. The program serves more than 525,000 people each year, online, in print, and in person. For more information, see www.CancerandCareers.org.

*Purchase price excludes shipping, handling and tax.

**While supplies last. One per customer. Products may vary.

