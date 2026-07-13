A Longhorn in Dallas Has Been Calling the Knockout Rounds All Tournament. On Thursday, He Picks the Winner of the Final. Live.

Buddy the Longhorn makes the last pick of his run at a barn party under the Dallas skyline. Fueled by Drizz. Hosted at Fuel City.

DALLAS, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer the world came to Dallas. Dallas answered with a longhorn.

Buddy the Longhorn has been calling the knockout rounds all tournament from his home at Fuel City. The tally so far: plenty of hits and exactly one miss, a very public L when France beat Morocco. According to his handler, Buddy ate breakfast like nothing happened.

A Longhorn makes his call at Fuel City in Dallas, choosing between Spain and Portugal with the downtown skyline behind him. The Dallas oracle has predicted the knockout rounds all tournament and picks the winner of Sunday's Final live on Thursday, July 16. Photo courtesy of Drizz (drizzdrops.com). Drizz founder Rodrigo Ricaud, a Mexican-American entrepreneur from Dallas, holds a USA sign beside Buddy the Longhorn at Fuel City Ranch. Photo courtesy of Drizz (drizzdrops.com).

The method is simple. Two feed buckets, each draped in a competing nation's flag. Whichever bucket Buddy chooses, that is the pick. Each prediction is called a Drizz Drop, posted to Instagram and TikTok at @drizz.drops, and the final whistle tells everyone whether the cow was right.

Germany had Paul the Octopus at the 2010 World Cup. This summer, with a semifinal at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday, Dallas has a fifteen-hundred-pound one.

Now comes the last call. On Thursday, July 16, Buddy will pick the winner of Sunday's Final, live, at a barn party at Fuel City Riverfront: hay bales, a DJ, street tacos, a Drizz mocktail bar, and Dallas creators in Western attire. Confirmed guests arrive from 6:30 PM; the pick happens at 7:30 PM on the dot. Admission is free, by approved RSVP only, through the Partiful link in the @drizz.drops bios. The guest list prioritizes journalists, creators, and visiting soccer fans.

"I grew up between Dallas and Mexico City, and this summer both of my hometowns are hosting the world," said Rodrigo Ricaud, founder of Drizz. "Dallas deserved an oracle of its own. So we gave it one. Buddy is a longhorn, not a sportsbook. He commits to every pick, and on Thursday he makes the last one in front of everybody."

Media are invited Thursday and at this week's filming sessions. Ricaud gives interviews in Spanish and English; RSVP at the contact below.

About Drizz — Drizz is a Dallas-born beverage enhancer brand on a mission to upgrade the drink you already have. Drizz Unflavored Energy Drops turn any drink into an energy drink: 65mg of caffeine from green tea extract with L-theanine, 15 servings in a 2oz bottle, zero sugar. Drizz won a 2025 Walmart Golden Ticket with its Mixer Drops line, is an Albertsons Innovation Launchpad finalist and BevNet Live Semi-Finalist, and is distributed through Core-Mark and McLane and available at Fuel City, Amazon, Walmart.com, and drizzdrops.com.

About Fuel City — Fuel City is the #1 destination station in Texas, a Dallas landmark with seven locations across DFW: street tacos rated the best in Texas by Texas Monthly, longhorns on the property, and a skyline view voted the world's best in USA Today's Readers' Choice poll.

Media Contact: Rodrigo Ricaud, Founder, Drizz • [email protected] • (214) 213-3522 • @drizz.drops

SOURCE Drizz