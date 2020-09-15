A Look at Smart and Fast Cities in 2020: 151 City Profiles

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart and Fast Cities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The goal of the Smart & Fast Cities report is to provide high-end design companies and contract players with a tool to identify potential locations where to set their mono-brand stores, keeping into account potential synergies (for instance the presence of complementary brands) as well as an indicator of the cost of the area. It provides the industry, in general, with an analysis on the medium-term trends affecting the main cities worldwide.



In general, the report is intended to cater to all the companies operating in all the durable consumer goods segments. More specifically, an in-depth analysis is addressed to two of the core-business segments: kitchen furniture and lighting fixtures.



The report provides profiles of 151 cities worldwide with a selection of economic and demographic indicators (2013 and 2018), estimates of the potential market of two selected durable consumer goods sectors (2013 and 2018), lighting and kitchen furniture, in each city and the forecasts for the market development to the year 2023. The study also offers an indicator that, through six dimensions (demographic dynamics, economic wealth, consumption, quality of life, infrastructure, governance), ranks the cities according to their business attractiveness. In their last part, the profiles deliver an analysis of the geographical presence of a selected sample of 65 brands, each of which operates as a trend-setter in its own category, in 143 out of the 151 cities considered. Each identified location is characterized by its type (store, multi brand store, shopping centre) and the cost of the area in which they are located. The aim is, thus, to provide a comprehensive view of the cities that a selection of international retailers entered.



For each city profile, the following data, indicators and forecasts are provided:

Population and its rank within the sample, 2013, 2018 and 2023

Households and its rank within the sample, 2013, 2018 and 2023

Gross domestic product per capita and its rank within the sample, 2013, 2018 and 2023

Household's consumption per capita and its rank within the sample, 2013, 2018 and 2023

Gross domestic product and its rank within the sample, 2013, 2018 and 2023

Household's consumption and its rank within the sample, 2013, 2018 and 2023

Breakdown of households by the level of income, 2013, 2018 and 2023

Lighting demand and its growth rate, 2013, 2018 and 2023

Kitchen furniture demand and its growth rate, 2013, 2018 and 2023

Business attractiveness index and its components

Spatial analysis of the distribution of 65 brands within the city map

Companies Mentioned

Arper

Ashley Furniture

B&B Italia

Molteni

Natuzzi

Poliform

Gensler

Grohe

Kohler

Villeroy & Boch

Boffi

Bulthaup

Nobilia

Scavolini

Siematic

Valcucine

Veneta Cucine

Herman Miller

Steelcase

Artemide

Flos

Foscarini

Iguzzini

Kare Design

Leroy Merlin

Sonepar

Wesco

B+H Architects

Foster + Partners

LPA Lighting Partners Associates

Speirs+Major

