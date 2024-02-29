A LOVELY DAY FOR A GUINNESS: Iconic Irish Brewer Gears Up for an Unforgettable St. Patrick's (Sun)Day

There's nothing better than coming together with your people, so in the spirit of turning good things into great moments, Guinness is making every Sunday leading up to Mar. 17 your lucky day. Through its Lucky Sundays program, Guinness promises consumers nationwide the opportunity to experience the magic of the season firsthand, all while enjoying a few pints together along the way.

Over the next month, the brand will be touching down in select cities across the country, including:

Guinness Gives Back Service Event with Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, Ohio (Sunday, Mar. 3)

Lucky Sundays Brunch with celebrated Chef Dennis Prescott in Charleston, S.C. (Sunday, Mar. 3)

Lucky Sundays Brunch with James Beard Award winner Chef Kwame Onwuachi in Brooklyn, N.Y. (Sunday, Mar. 10)

"Guinness first unveiled its iconic tagline 'It's A Lovely Day for a Guinness' to the world in 1954 and in the years since we've consistently proved this declaration to be true," said Joyce He, Guinness Brand Director. "This St. Patrick's Day is no different and we're inviting everyone to join us at home, in the pub and elsewhere. Because that's what it's all about – bringing friends, families, and communities together, no matter how they choose to celebrate and enjoy a pint or two along the way. The truth is any day can be a lovely day for a Guinness, but if you ask us, St. Patrick's Day is the most magical time of year."

On Sunday Feb. 18, Football Legend Joe Montana kicked off the festivities with the first Lucky Sundays + Guinness Gives Back Community Service Event at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery Baltimore. There, Guinness teamed up with longtime partner Montana and the Maryland Food Bank to get up to some good in support of our Baltimore community.

This St. Patrick's Day, Guinness has big plans to bring our friends, families and communities together. Visit us.guinness.com/st-patricks-day for your ultimate guide to get in on the action, including a full directory of Lucky Sunday activations. Consumers can access exclusive perks and bring the celebration to any spot with our custom Guinness AR photo experience, bringing Guinness to every place they choose to celebrate.

As a brand synonymous with St. Patrick's Day, Guinness will keep the magic alive every day this season by:

Returning as the official sponsor of the Chicago River dyeing and Chicago parade right in the backyard of Guinness Open Gate Brewery Chicago Mar. 16

parade right in the backyard of Guinness Open Gate Brewery Chicago Offering custom Guinness-inspired brunch recipes curated by celebrated Chefs Kwame Onwuachi and Dennis Prescott at Guinness Open Gate Breweries in Baltimore and Chicago and participating bars nationwide

at Guinness Open Gate Breweries in and and participating bars nationwide Hosting the Irish Village celebration at Guinness Open Gate Brewery Baltimore the weekend of Mar. 9 and of course the entire weekend of St. Patrick's Day

and of course the entire weekend of St. Patrick's Day Teaming up with artisanal alcoholic ice-cream maker Tipsy Scoop to bring fans a limited edition flavor to make their own Lucky Sundaes this St. Patrick's Day season available at Tipsy Scoop locations nationwide and on Goldbelly.com

this St. Patrick's Day season available at Tipsy Scoop locations nationwide and on Goldbelly.com Showing up at celebrated parades and festivities across the nation in NYC, Boston , Chicago and Savannah

, and Savannah Hosting weekly Lucky Sundays giveaways via @GuinnessUS social handles

On Mar. 8 , fans of the brand will soon be able to explore their connections to the famous Guinness Storehouse through digitized records made available by Ancestry®, the global leader in family history.

No matter how you choose to celebrate, Guinness is making sure there's a way for everyone 21+ to enjoy its iconic brews with options for everyone with the world's most famous stout – Guinness Draught and nonalcoholic Guinness 0 in the mix!

Tune in to @GuinnessUS on social to stay up to date on how Guinness plans to spread the magic this season and ensure every day is a lovely day for Guinness. No matter how you choose to celebrate, always remember to toast responsibly. Sláinte!

