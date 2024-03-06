WITH JASON MOMOA, IT'S ALWAYS A LOVELY DAY FOR A GUINNESS

Introducing a years-in-the-making partnership between Guinness and star actor Jason Momoa. Starting today, brand new content – co-directed by and starring Momoa – will appear across digital and social media, with TV to follow on March 11.

"I've wanted to direct for Guinness for 12 years now," said Momoa, who shot with Guinness in New Zealand, the location for his latest movie. "They have, in my opinion, the best commercials in the world. It was fun pitching this idea to them, they loved it; and now, it's turned into a dream job."

The personal connection to Guinness runs deep. Momoa and his production company, ON THE ROAM, produced the content and enlisted the people he loves most to create something amazing with the beer he loves most. Joining him in the new spot are close friends and even his mom, who handed Momoa his very first pint of Guinness when he turned 21 and appears in a special role.

"I loved it, I had a lot of fun," said Coni Momoa. "It was my first acting experience, so I was a little nervous."

The story begins with Momoa finding out he's 2% Irish, and then in a way only he can, he spreads the word and ignites a joyful celebration along the way. From a sushi restaurant to a pub, from old to young, from very Irish to not Irish at all, Momoa shows that no matter who you are or where you're toasting, there's a Guinness for everyone.

"Finally working with Jason has been so special," said Joyce He, Guinness US brand director. "For years, he's been a huge fan of ours and of course we're huge fans of his. But this is more than just another partnership: together with Jason, we are starting a new chapter in our iconic story that will bring Guinness to more people, places and celebrations. I can't wait to keep sharing with the world what we already know: any day is a lovely day for a Guinness."

"It's been a decade-long dream to create a Guinness campaign. I'm excited to have the chance to do it side-by-side with Jason, our production company, ON THE ROAM, and the whole team at Guinness," said Brian Mendoza, Momoa's longtime creative partner, who co-directed and produced the content alongside him.

Although this is debuting just in time for St. Patrick's Day, the Guinness "Lovely Day" campaign featuring Jason Momoa will run all year long, including new footage and variations. In addition to the TV airwaves, keep an eye on @GuinnessUS social handles and Jason's channels for much more.

Wherever and whenever you're celebrating throughout the year, do Jason Momoa proud and have the best pint, and the best time, with your family and friends – but remember to do it responsibly.

About Guinness

The Guinness brand was established in 1759, when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000 year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Brewed using four main ingredients, water, barley (malted & roasted), hops and yeast, Guinness is the world's most popular stout. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 150 with almost 9 million glasses of Guinness enjoyed every day around the world. The most GUINNESS is sold in Great Britain, Ireland, USA, Nigeria and Cameroon. More information can be found at www.guinness.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About ON THE ROAM

Jason Momoa and Brian Mendoza founded ON THE ROAM, a creative powerhouse dedicated to crafting groundbreaking and immersive storytelling experiences across various entertainment mediums. Guided by a commitment to authentic storytelling, ON THE ROAM strives to redefine narratives, challenge conventions, and elevate voices that resonate with global audiences. The company is driven by a passion for creating content that entertains and impacts hearts and minds. More information can be found at www.ontheroam.com

