A Major Airline Rule Change You May Have Missed - How It Will Affect 2026 Travel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly a month ago, a rollback of a proposed air-travel protection occurred and may have gone unnoticed by travelers amid the post-Government Shutdown chaos and the rush of holiday travel.

On November 17, 2025, the Trump Administration officially withdrew the proposed Joe Biden-era rule that would have required airlines to issue automatic cash compensation for significant delays. Now, travelers are left without the protections they expected to go into effect in 2026.

Squaremouth , a leading travel insurance comparison site, shares what travelers need to know as they make their 2026 travel plans amid the policy change, and how travel insurance can be their safety net.

What This Means for Travelers

No Mandatory Cash Compensation For Delays

If the rule had not been withdrawn, travelers would have been compensated by airlines for airline-caused delays, from $200 to $755, depending on the length of the delay. Now, airlines are not obligated to pay passengers for the inconvenience of long delays.



Rights To Refunds Remain Unchanged

Thankfully, travelers are still entitled to a full refund if their flight is canceled and they decide not to rebook it. In this case, airlines must issue you an automatic refund to your original form of payment.



Protections Are Limited

Unfortunately, there is still no federal rule that requires airlines to compensate travelers for delays. Travelers may receive meal vouchers, hotel accommodations, ground transportation, or other forms of compensation, depending on the airline, but this widely varies by carrier.

Why Travel Insurance Matters Now More Than Ever

"Without guaranteed compensation for extended delays, we expect there to be an increase in travelers purchasing travel insurance offered during the airline checkout process, or through booking sites like Expedia or Booking.com," shares Senior Director of Operations, Chrissy Valdez.

"However, coverage sold at checkout is typically less competitive in price and protection compared to policies available directly through travel insurance providers or marketplaces like Squaremouth ."

Squaremouth strongly encourages travelers to compare their options before purchasing and consider a comprehensive travel insurance plan covering trip cancellations, trip interruptions, and trip delays for added protection.

