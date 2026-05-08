Spirit Airlines' Shutdown Is Bigger Than One Airline. Here's What Travelers Need To Know.

While Spirit's financial troubles had long been considered a foreseen event, experts

say travelers still have time to protect future trips with other airlines.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines' financial collapse is bringing to light a broader concern for travelers this year: ongoing stress across the airline industry. While Spirit's financial distress had been ongoing since 2024, travel insurance experts at Squaremouth say the implications are bigger than one single airline.



Spirit Airlines Case Study

Spirit's financial strain had been well-documented. Many travel insurance providers had already considered their circumstances to be "foreseeable" upon the company's first bankruptcy filing in November of 2024.

Ultimately, travelers who bought policies after the risk became known, or tried to, were left with very limited options. Financial Default coverage, for example, was no longer available. While Spirit's situation developed over time, Squaremouth notes the broader takeaway is a lesson on the state of the industry and how timing is critical for protection against future risks.

Industry Pressures in 2026

This year, airlines continue to face financial and operational strains caused by higher fuel costs. In response, they are making adjustments that are ultimately impacting travelers:

Jet fuel costs are raising ticket prices and checked baggage fees across major carriers

Route reductions are causing disruptions for travelers with existing bookings

Cost-cutting measures across carriers, from Delta eliminating in-flight snacks for shorter flights to airlines reducing baggage allowances, are changing the travel experience

Despite these challenges, no other major U.S. airline has been broadly classified as a foreseeable exclusion by travel insurance providers, but that doesn't mean it couldn't happen.

What Travelers Can Do Now

Travel insurance experts at Squaremouth emphasize that protection remains available for travelers, but timing is critical in determining the level of coverage. Travelers should:

Purchase travel insurance shortly after booking

Confirm whether financial default coverage is included in the policies they're comparing

Avoid waiting until disruptions become public news

"Spirit's shutdown highlights how rapidly travel insurance protections become limited once a situation becomes known, from operator financial instability to weather-related events like hurricanes," shares Chrissy Valdez, Senior Director of Operations. "Travel insurance works best when purchased early."

While protection against Spirit's decline had been narrowed for over 1.5 years, travelers planning future trips have time to lock in protection now, before future risks become known.

To compare travel insurance policies for 2026 travel, visit squaremouth.com.

About Squaremouth

For over 20 years, Squaremouth has helped more than 4.4 million travelers quote, compare, and purchase travel insurance online. Renowned for its award-winning customer service, commitment to transparency, and unbiased approach, Squaremouth has been a leader in travel insurance comparison since 2003. As America's largest travel insurance marketplace, Squaremouth.com features more providers and plans than any other platform.

Contact

Lauren McCormick

Manager, Public Relations & Social Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE Squaremouth