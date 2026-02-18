A-MAX Insurance Announces $25,000 Grand Prize Giveaway

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Insurance is reinforcing its long-standing commitment to giving back by launching a major community giveaway that will award one lucky winner $25,000 and six additional winners $1,000 each. The contest runs through April 11, offering meaningful financial relief at a time when many families are feeling the strain of rising costs.

Since its founding, A-MAX Insurance has believed that supporting the communities it serves goes beyond providing insurance coverage. This giveaway is part of that mission and reflects our commitment to creating exciting moments and meaningful rewards for the customers who choose A-MAX.

"Community has always been at the heart of who we are," said Jayson Cheves, Vice President of Sales – North Texas. "We know things are tough for a lot of people right now, and this is one small way we can step in and make a difference. Whether it helps someone pay bills, reduce stress, or create a little breathing room, we hope this giveaway brings meaningful support to the people we serve."

The $25,000 grand prize is designed to make a lasting impact, while the six $1,000 awards ensure multiple winners have the opportunity to benefit. A-MAX hopes the giveaway not only provides financial relief but also reinforces the company's ongoing commitment to showing up for its customers and communities.

