A-MAX Insurance Expands into Arizona with Acquisition of Best Buy Insurance

DALLAS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Insurance today announced the acquisition of Best Buy Insurance, a well-established Arizona-based agency founded in 1996. This marks A-MAX's first physical expansion into the Arizona market and a significant milestone in the company's continued national growth.

For the past two years, A-MAX has served Arizona customers through its digital services, building brand recognition and validating market demand. The addition of Best Buy Insurance accelerates that presence by pairing proven digital scale with an established local operation.

Arizona represents an attractive and growing insurance market, and this expansion reflects A-MAX's disciplined approach to geographic growth: establish a digital foundation, then build density through physical distribution and strengthen local brand presence.

By integrating Best Buy Insurance into its operating model, A-MAX will leverage its carrier partnerships, centralized technology infrastructure, and performance-driven sales organization to drive productivity, expand customer access, and strategically grow market share.

"Our focus is building a highly efficient distribution platform that scales," said Ashley Phillips, Senior Vice President of Operations and M&A at A-MAX Insurance. "We are disciplined about how we enter markets, how we deploy technology, and how we optimize our processes. This acquisition allows us to apply our operating model to an established agency, streamline workflows, expand carrier access, and improve speed to quote and bind. Efficiency is not just internal leverage for us; it translates directly into better service and competitive pricing for customers."

A-MAX operates more than 300 locations nationwide and partners with over 35 insurance carriers, providing access to non-standard and standard auto, renters, homeowners, and commercial lines coverage. The company's centralized support structure, data-driven marketing, and investment in digital capabilities position it as a scalable platform within the independent agency channel.

The addition of Best Buy Insurance further strengthens A-MAX's footprint in the Southwest and represents another step forward in broadening customer access to convenient, flexible service options. This growth aligns with the company's long-term strategy focused on disciplined expansion, increased customer access, and sustained growth.

About A-MAX Insurance

Founded in 2002, A-MAX Insurance has grown from a small local operation into a thriving organization with more than 300 office locations and over 1,000 employees nationwide. Headquartered in Dallas, A-MAX serves customers across Texas, California, Arizona, Illinois, and Indiana. As an independent insurance agent, A-MAX partners with more than 35 insurance carriers, allowing customers to shop for competitive rates and coverage options across auto, renters, homeowners, commercial insurance, and more, all in one place.

Whether online, over the phone, or in person, A-MAX Insurance remains focused on delivering exceptional service while continuing to invest in the communities where it does business.

